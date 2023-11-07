US launches anti-dumping investigation of aluminum products from Việt Nam

HCM CITY — The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has launched an anti-dumping investigation on aluminum extrusions and products made from aluminum from 15 countries, including Việt Nam.

The investigation was initiated based on a petition filed by various labour unions in the US, including the Aluminum, Steel, Paper, and Forestry Unions.

The alleged dumping margin for Việt Nam is 41.84 per cent, which is lower compared to the margins for the top three exporting countries to the US.

Việt Nam accounted for approximately 7.6 per cent of total exports to the US in 2022, making it the fourth highest exporting country.

The petitioners have identified around 14 Vietnamese companies believed to have dumped aluminum products into the US market.

In an anti-dumping investigation, the DOC investigates the act of dumping, while the International Trade Commission evaluates the impact on the domestic manufacturing industry.

Anti-dumping duties will only be imposed if both agencies conclude that dumping has occurred and has caused damage to the domestic industry.

Currently, the US still considers Việt Nam a non-market economy.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has urged the US to recognise Việt Nam as a market economy, but until then, the DOC will use surrogate values from a third country, likely Indonesia, to calculate the dumping margin.

The investigation is expected to last 12 to 18 months, and companies involved are advised to stay informed and cooperate fully with the DOC throughout the process.

The Việt Nam Trade Remedies Authority advises companies to update information and submit documents through the DOC’s online portal https://access.trade.gov/login.aspx. — VNS