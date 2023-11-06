VN-Index rises for 4th day in a row

HÀ NỘI — The stock market opened the week on a positive note despite a slight contraction in liquidity, while foreign capital continued to flow into the two main bourses.

The VN-Index on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) extended its rallies to the fourth straight day. It closed Monday at 1,089.66 points, an increase of 12.88 points, or 1.2 per cent.

The index had gained 1.5 per cent last week.

The breadth of the market was positive with 209 stocks increasing and 115 symbols finishing lower. However, liquidity decreased slightly from the previous session to nearly VNĐ14.1 trillion (US$578.3 million).

The VN30-Index, tracking the 30 biggest stocks on HoSE, also rose 17.33 points, or 1.6 per cent, to 1,103.52 points. Up to 24 stocks in the VN30 basket inched up, while only four went down and two ended flat.

The benchmark index was lifted by gains in banking and manufacturing stocks. In particular, VPBank (VPB) was the market's leader today, with an increase of more than 5 per cent.

It was followed by Hòa Phát Group (HPG) up nearly 2.6 per cent, Vietcombank (VCB) rising 0.67 per cent, Sabeco (SAB) soaring 3.6 per cent and MBBank (MBB) increasing 3.16 per cent.

Rallies in stocks across other industries, including securities, real estate and information technology, also provided support for the market.

On the contrary, selling pressure still weighed on some ticker symbols. Of which, Mobile World Investment Corporation posted the biggest loss on Monday, down 2.31 per cent. Vincom Retail (VRE) also plunged more than 1.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, the HNX-Index on the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX) reversed last session's course to settle higher at 219.59 points, an increase of 1.84 points, or 0.85 per cent.

During the trading day, investors poured more than VNĐ1.35 trillion into the northern market, equal to a trading volume of 78 million shares.

Also supporting the market's uptrend, foreign investors continued to be net buyers on both main exchanges. Specifically, they net bought VNĐ350.7 billion on HoSE and VNĐ136.75 billion on HNX. — VNS