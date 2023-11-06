Foreign Investors sell off in October, HoSE reports net sales of over VNĐ1.59 trillion

HÀ NỘI - According to the HCM City Stock Exchange (HoSE), foreign investors were net sellers in October, with a total value of more than VNĐ1.59 trillion.

The VN-Index closed the last trading session of October 2023 at 1,028.19 points, marking a 10.91 per cent decline compared to September but a 2.10 per cent increase compared to the end of 2022.

Similarly, the VNAllshare reached 1,028.02 points, down 11.42 per cent compared to September but up 5.91 per cent compared to the end of 2022. The VN30 index stood at 1,039.38 points, recording a 10.88 per cent decrease compared to September and a 3.40 per cent increase compared to the end of 2022.

HoSE reported that most industry indexes experienced decreases in October, with the consumer goods industry (VNCOND) witnessing the largest decline of 20.22 per cent. The energy industry (VNENE) and the essential consumer goods industry (VNCONS) also dropped by 14.94 per cent and 14.30 per cent, respectively.

Market liquidity also declined during October, with the average trading volume reaching over 625.89 million shares, equivalent to an average trading value of VNĐ14.3 trillion. This represents a 35.32 per cent decrease in volume and a 38.68 per cent decrease in value compared to September 2023.

Covered warrant (CW) transactions also recorded a decrease in October, with an average of about 47.05 million CW per session, corresponding to an average session trading value of over VNĐ31.6 billion. This reflects a 15.45 per cent decrease in volume and a 55.82 per cent decrease in average transaction value compared to September 2023.

As of October 31, 2023, HoSE listed and traded a total of 609 stock codes, including 394 stock codes, three closed-end fund certificate codes, 14 ETF fund certificate codes, and 198 warrant codes with guarantees. The total volume of listed shares reached over VNĐ147.87 billion shares, with a capitalisation value of more than VNĐ4.14 quadrillion. This represents a 10.38 per cent decrease compared to the previous month and accounts for more than 93.7 per cent of the total listed market capitalisation value, equivalent to 43.53 per cent of GDP in 2022.

By the end of October 2023, HoSE had 35 enterprises with capitalisation exceeding US$1 billion, with the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam remaining the only enterprise with capitalisation close to $20 billion. VNS