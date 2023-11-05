Webinar seeks to boost export of Halal products to Indonesia

HÀ NỘI – A webinar was held by the Export Support Centre under the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency on November 3 to seek ways to promote the export of farm produce, processed and Halal food to Indonesia.

Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in Indonesia Phạm Thế Cường said there remained room for Việt Nam to export goods to Indonesia which is a more accessible market compared to the US, the European Union, and Japan. More than 87 per cent of the country's population are also Muslims.

He advised the Vietnamese firms to proactively seek Halal certificates from Indonesia, obtain Indonesian National Standard (SNI) standard, join the Indonesian e-commerce market, and leverage the channels of overseas Vietnamese and Vietnamese businesses operating in Indonesia.

According to Lê Châu Hải Vũ, Director of Consultech JSC, at present, Việt Nam has only about 20 kinds of products exported to the Halal market, which is a very modest number considering the demand. As much as 40 per cent of Vietnamese localities have not exported any products to this market. Therefore, the potential remains huge.

To successfully navigate the Indonesian Halal market, exporters should apply for Halal certificates, create products that meet Halal standards for the target market, and enhance marketing and trade connections, he said. VNA/VNS