Enterprises from Japan’s Shiga explore Hà Nam’s investment climate

HÀ NAM – A delegation of Japan’s Shiga prefecture led by Governor Mikazuki Taizo visited and had a working session with the People’s Committee of Hà Nam on November 3 to learn about this northern province’s investment environment.

Mikazuki said the Japanese enterprises operating in Hà Nam highly value the local investment climate as provincial authorities have always provided favourable conditions for production and business activities of foreign companies, especially those from Japan, and they have reserved an industrial park for Japanese firms.

The delegation includes many enterprises with modern technology planning to invest in the province, he noted, calling on Hà Nam to continue creating optimum conditions for them to explore the local investment climate so that more and more investors from Shiga as well as Japan will land their investments in the province, thereby contributing to the Việt Nam - Japan relations.

Introducing local potential, strengths and incentives for investors, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Trương Quốc Huy said Hà Nam had been consistently implementing its commitments to investors such as ensuring comprehensive infrastructure, swiftly handling administrative procedures, helping provide and recruit workers, supplying all necessary services, and guaranteeing security and order.

Up to 120 Japanese enterprises were investing a total of over US$2 billion in Hà Nam. They had proved their reputation by applying advanced technology, adhering to Việt Nam’s laws, creating a safe working environment for workers, and contributing to local economic development, he said.

The official expressed his hope that following this trip, Hà Nam would welcome more investors and enterprises from Shiga.VNA/VNS