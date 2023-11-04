Việt Nam, Japan vow to promote innovations for further development 

HÀ NỘI — Six best solutions of the programme “Inno Vietnam – Japan Fast Track Pitch 2023” (Vietnam – Japan Innovation: The Road to Success) were announced at a ceremony in Hà Nội on Friday.

The programme, initiated by the National Innovation Centre (NIC) in collaboration with the Japan Trade Promotion Agency (JETRO) and the Japanese Embassy in Vietnam, received nearly 100 solutions since its launch on August 29

The initiative is part of the "ASEAN - Japan Co-Creation Fast Track Initiative" co-chaired by the Ministry of Planning and Investment of Vietnam and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan.

Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Chí Dũng, speaking at the award ceremony, highlighted that the six winning solutions are outstanding innovations that can help businesses optimize processes and create practical value for society. Dũng emphasised that the program serves as a bridge to strengthen the connection between the business communities of Việt Nam and Japan and deepen bilateral ties.

“Vietnam – Japan Innovation: The Road to Success” was launched in a new and volatile context to find effective solutions which are expected to help turn challenges into opportunities, Dũng emphasised.

Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Nishimura Yasutoshi said that 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of establishment of the diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Japan. Over the past 50 years, Japanese businesses have expanded their business in Việt Nam. The Japanese Business Association in Việt Nam has about 2,000 member companies operating in fields from electrical manufacturing, electronics, and automobiles to retail, information technology, and energy.

Japan expressed its commitment to supporting innovation projects in Việt Nam, particularly in digital transformation and green development, he said.

During talks between the two ministers, Minister Dũng requested continued attention and support from the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry for the Ministry of Planning and Investment and the NIC.

He also expressed hope that more Japanese technology enterprises, research institutes, and universities would establish offices, research and development (R&D) centres, and experimental manufacturing plants at the NIC's Hòa Lạc facility.

The collaboration between Việt Nam and Japan in promoting innovation and fostering bilateral economic ties demonstrates their commitment to leveraging technological advancements for further development and addressing challenges in the changing landscape. — VNS