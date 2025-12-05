Hà Nội strengthens support for businesses to complete tax obigations

HÀ NỘI — The Hanoi Support Centre for Enterprise and Investment Promotion (SCE) in coordination with the Hà Nội Department of Finance, held a seminar on corporate taxation on December 5 to help businesses in the capital adapt to ongoing tax reforms and an evolving investment environment.

In her opening remarks, Nghiêm Thị Hoàng Anh, deputy director of the centre, said that Hà Nội is vigorously implementing its breakthrough strategy to improve the investment climate.

At the same time, Việt Nam’s tax sector is carrying out the tax reform strategy to 2030, targeting a modern, streamlined and transparent tax system.

These significant policy shifts, along with ongoing amendments to the Corporate Income Tax Law, the Value-Added Tax Law, and the increasing use of big data in digital tax administration, are directly affecting the production and business operations of enterprises in Hà Nội.

According to Hoàng Anh, the seminar aims to clarify major changes in tax policy, analyse common compliance challenges faced by businesses, and identify practical solutions to help reduce compliance costs, take advantage of incentives under the 2024 Capital Law, and support sustainable growth.

“Hà Nội always stands by its business community, providing the most favourable conditions for their development. Beyond policy-making, the city places strong emphasis on implementation support, as seen in the 60-day digital transformation campaign of the Hà Nội Tax Department,” she said.

She also expressed hope that the seminar would help identify existing bottlenecks that hinder businesses and provide key solutions to ensure more efficient, sustainable development and stronger competitiveness for enterprises in the capital.

During the seminar, experts and policymakers examined major changes in tax regulations and new requirements for businesses.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Lê Xuân Trường, head of the Taxation and Customs Department at the Academy of Finance, outlined current trends in tax reform and essential updates in corporate tax systems.

He said that businesses must adopt modern tax management practices and proactively review their operations to comply with new regulatory standards.

Nguyễn Thị Cúc, chairwoman of the Vietnam Tax Consultants Association, detailed the risks and common violations encountered by Hà Nội enterprises from deductible expenses and e-invoices to documentation for tax refunds.

She noted that many risks can be minimised if businesses build structured tax documentation systems and operate with a preventive mindset.

Representing the Hà Nội Tax Department, Trần Quang Hưng shared that the city is implementing multiple support measures, including adopting risk-based tax management models, reducing compliance inspection pressure on businesses, and enhancing digitalisation in tax reception, processing, and taxpayer services.

At the seminar, a discussion focused on key challenges and solutions, including tax-related barriers that increase compliance costs; the readiness of businesses for major changes in tax laws and digital tax administration; solutions to reduce compliance costs both from regulatory reforms and through enterprise technology adoption; and the role of tax policy in creating a transparent investment environment under the 2024 Capital Law.

Speakers agreed on several policy recommendations to submit to authorities. These include streamlining procedures related to deductible expenses and tax refunds, making tax risk criteria publicly available, and increasing incentives for technology and innovation-driven enterprises.

The seminar is expected to generate a positive relationship between tax authorities and businesses, contributing to the development of a friendly, efficient and stable tax system.

It also underscores Hà Nội’s determination to build a transparent and competitive investment environment, laying a solid foundation for sustainable enterprise development in the 2025-30 period. — VNS