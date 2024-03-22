Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Economy

Rubber exports hit $160 million in Feb

March 22, 2024 - 17:08
Vietnamese rubber is reportedly fetching $1,481 per tonne in international markets, an increase of 5 per cent compared to January.
Workers at a rubber factory in the southern province of Bình Phước. — VNA/VNS Photo Vũ Sinh

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam exported 110,000 tonnes of rubber, fetching more than US$160 million in February this year alone, bringing total rubber exports in the first two months of 2024 to 320,000 tonnes and $458 million, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

China remained Việt Nam's largest rubber buyer, importing 227,000 tonnes for US$317 million, an increase of 10.1 per cent in volume and 14.4 per cent in value compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, the Southeast Asian country's rubber exports to major international markets, including South Korea, the United States, Germany, Russia, Italy, Brazil, Spain and Turkey, have all increased.

Vietnamese rubber is reportedly fetching $1,481 per tonne in international markets, an increase of 5 per cent compared to January.

Industry experts said there are several contributing factors to the rise in rubber prices, with the largest factor being the booming car sales in China. As a result, demand for tyres for new cars in China has increased by 30 per cent, boosting demand for natural rubber, and this trend will likely continue in the coming months. — VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Economy

New law expected to boost financial leasing

The law, which will take effect from July 1 this year, allows financial leasing companies to establish subsidiaries to handle and exploit bad debt assets. It also states that small financial leasing deals with value under VNĐ100 million do not need to control the purpose of capital use.
Economy

Green Entrepreneurship Contest 2024 begins

The 10th edition of the contest is open to individuals, collectives, enterprises, and co-operatives nationwide in the fields of agriculture, forestry and fishery, food processing technology, biotechnology, and agricultural and community tourism, or those operating climate smart livelihood models, circular economy and social impact business models or projects that preserve and add value to local resources.
Economy

E-commerce yet to replace traditional trade channels

A recent survey by the Business Association of High Quality Vietnamese Products reveals that traditional retail channels, particularly grocery stores, continue to dominate due to their appeal in terms of quality, affordability, and, most importantly, convenience or friendliness. 

E-paper

Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom