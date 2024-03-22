Society
Home Economy

State Capital Investment Corporation to auction off 10 per cent stake in Việt Nam Books JSC

March 22, 2024 - 17:36
Shares will be auctioned with a starting price of VNĐ15,700 per share, equivalent to a starting value of over VNĐ106 billion (US$4.3 million).
A book retail store of Savina at 44 Tràng Tiền Street in Hà Nội. — Photo Savina

HÀ NỘI — The State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) will auction off its 6.79 million shares, equivalent to a 10 per cent stake, in Việt Nam Books JSC (Savina or VNB).

The Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX) will conduct the auction on April 2.

Shares will be auctioned with a starting price of VNĐ15,700 per share, equivalent to a starting value of over VNĐ106 billion (US$4.3 million).

According to HNX, the sale is part of SCIC's investment portfolio restructuring plan and only changes the shareholder structure without affecting the registered charter capital of Savina.

Savina is one of the first companies established in the publishing, printing and book business sector, founded in the 1950s and has undergone over 60 years of development with various names. Its predecessor was the National Printing House, established in 1952. In 2016, Savina conducted an IPO to transform into a joint-stock company and successfully auctioned 16.5 million shares on HNX at an average price of VNĐ13,072 per share, subsequently becoming Việt Nam Books JSC.

In terms of business performance, in 2023, Savina recorded a net revenue of over VNĐ34 billion, with no significant fluctuations compared to 2022.

Savina is currently leasing and managing several prime locations in Hà Nội, including 44 Tràng Tiền, 50A Hàng Bài, 22A and 22B Hai Bà Trưng, 2 Dịch Vọng, with a total land area of 14,082 square meters for its office and retail stores. — VNS

