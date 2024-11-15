Over 35,000 visit Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2024

|The installation 'Aurora' is inspired by aurora borealis –- a unique natural occurrence that appears in the polar regions of the Earth when air molecules interact with solar electrons. VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết
The organising committee of the Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2024 has estimated that over 35,000 visitors participated in the first two days of opening from November 9.
This includes participants at the main venues, excluding those in open areas like the flower gardens.
Over 100 activities are taking place throughout the festival, showcasing more than 1,000 creative artworks, with contributions from over 500 designers and experts in creative industries, forming a colourful and dynamic celebration.
Under the theme Creative Intersection, the nine-day festival is going on in seven of the capital city's iconic heritage sites.
It features dynamic activities across a wide variety of creative fields, including architecture, design, visual arts, performing arts, films, fashion, music, handicrafts, publishing, advertising, games and software, and food.
The annual festival is jointly organised by the Hà Nội Department of Culture and Sports and the Architecture magazine, under the direction of the Hà Nội People's Committee [municipal administration] and the Việt Nam Association of Architects.
The festival is part of the city's commitments upon joining the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in 2019.
The festival also aims to promote a spirit of inclusion within the community, drawing in not only creative professionals and artists but also individuals and organisations from a wide range of fields and industries.
More information about the festival, which will end on November 17, is on its website, lehoithietkesangtao.vn, or facebook.com/lehoithietkesangtaohn/. VNS
|The opening ceremony of the Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2024 is held in front of Hà Nội Opera House. VNA/VNS Photo Quốc Khánh
|Artists perform 'Kẻ Chợ' (Town Market) at the opening ceremony of the festival. VNA/VNS Photo Quốc Khánh
|Artists perform 'Giao lộ' (Intersection) at the opening ceremony of the Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2024. VNA/VNS Photo Quốc Khánh
|An artist plays the traditional Vietnamese zither at the opening ceremony of the festival. VNA/VNS Photo Quốc Khánh
|The Hà Nội Museum and the Fine Arts magazine organise the ceramic art exhibition, showcasing nearly 200 works that reflect the distinctive artistic signature of artist Ngô Xuân Bính. VNA/VNS Photo Nam Sương
|The installation 'Aurora' blends light, colour, and Viglacera’s green building materials to create a captivating artistic experience. VNA/VNS Photo Quốc Khánh
|The installation 'Aurora' is on display at the August 19 Flower Garden. VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết
|Visitors explore the installation 'Aurora' at the August 19 Flower Garden. VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết
|The festival offers a wide range of interactive activities that draw people of all ages to play, learn and engage with each other. VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết