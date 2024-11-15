Over 35,000 visit Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2024

The organising committee of the Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2024 has estimated that over 35,000 visitors participated in the first two days of opening from November 9.

This includes participants at the main venues, excluding those in open areas like the flower gardens.

Over 100 activities are taking place throughout the festival, showcasing more than 1,000 creative artworks, with contributions from over 500 designers and experts in creative industries, forming a colourful and dynamic celebration.

Under the theme Creative Intersection, the nine-day festival is going on in seven of the capital city's iconic heritage sites.

It features dynamic activities across a wide variety of creative fields, including architecture, design, visual arts, performing arts, films, fashion, music, handicrafts, publishing, advertising, games and software, and food.

The annual festival is jointly organised by the Hà Nội Department of Culture and Sports and the Architecture magazine, under the direction of the Hà Nội People's Committee [municipal administration] and the Việt Nam Association of Architects.

The festival is part of the city's commitments upon joining the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in 2019.

The festival also aims to promote a spirit of inclusion within the community, drawing in not only creative professionals and artists but also individuals and organisations from a wide range of fields and industries.

More information about the festival, which will end on November 17, is on its website, lehoithietkesangtao.vn, or facebook.com/lehoithietkesangtaohn/. VNS