Home Life & Style

Week of Culture, Sports & Tourism opens in Long An

November 18, 2024 - 09:17
FUN WEEK: The Week of Culture, Sports and Tourism in Long An Province will open on November 28. It will include a range of tourism, trade and entertainment activities to lure domestic and foreign visitors. — Photo courtesy of Long An culture authority

LONG AN — The Week of Culture, Sports and Tourism in Long An will open on November 28.

The event is part of the southern province’s efforts to promote local culture and tourism to lure domestic and foreign visitors.

It will feature dozens of trade, cultural, sports and entertainment activities.

Multiple stalls will display specialties of Long An and neighbouring provinces.

Food courts introducing traditional dishes and fruits from local farms will be also included.

The week will also include traditional music and dance shows featuring hundreds of performers from leading art troupes of Long An and other provinces in the Mekong River Delta.

Folk games, cooking and sports competitions will also be featured.

“We hope our event will help promote the economy and tourism of Long An,” said Nguyễn Thành Thanh, director of the province’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, who is also a member of the festival’s organising board.

The Week of Culture, Sports and Tourism is aimed at boosting cooperation in trade and tourism with other cities and provinces, and developing tourism as well as trade and services, said Thanh.

LONG AN TOURISM: Long An is crisscrossed with canals. It is working with other provinces and cities to develop tourism in the Mekong Delta. — Photo courtesy of Long An culture authority

Long An is located as a gateway of the Mekong Delta region and neighbouring HCM City.

The province has great potential for developing specific tourism products such as exploring the lives of local people living along rivers, orchards, craft villages, and historical and cultural heritage sites.

In the first half of this year, the province welcomed 140,000 visitors.

The province is working with other provinces and cities to develop tourism, especially its specific tourism products. It targets to receive 3.6 million local tourists and 130,000 foreign tourists in 2025.

The Week of Culture, Sports and Tourism will close on December 4. — VNS

