Society

Former Deputy Labour Minister faces bribery charges in labour probe

June 12, 2025 - 09:49
Vietnamese authorities have launched a criminal investigation into former Deputy Minister Nguyễn Bá Hoan and three senior officials over allegations of accepting bribes linked to illegal licensing requirements for labour export contracts.
From left to right: former Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyễn Bá Hoan; Director Tống Hải Nam; former Deputy Director Nguyễn Gia Liêm; and Deputy Director Phạm Viết Hương. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese authorities have initiated a criminal investigation against Nguyễn Bá Hoan, former Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, along with three other officials, over allegations of bribery.

Preliminary findings suggest that Hoan allegedly directed the Department of Overseas Labour Management to impose licensing requirements that were not legally mandated for companies involved in labour export contracts.

These additional conditions reportedly created obstacles for businesses, effectively compelling them to offer bribes to ministry and department officials to secure approval for their operations.

Investigators revealed that companies concealed these illicit payments by inflating service fees charged to workers, often exceeding legal limits, thereby misappropriating funds from them.

On June 3 and June 10, authorities issued supplementary decisions to prosecute the case, along with arrest warrants, search orders, and preventive measures.

The three other officials from the Department of Overseas Labour Management now facing prosecution are Director Tống Hải Nam, former Deputy Director Nguyễn Gia Liêm, and Deputy Director Phạm Viết Hương.

The authorities have called on businesses and individuals involved to come forward to be considered for leniency under the law. — VNS

Society

Reaching for the stars

Many young Vietnamese look up to Amanda Nguyen not only for her fight for women's rights, but also her accomplishment of being the first Vietnamese-American and Southeast Asian woman to fly into space. On June 7 she was invited to a graduation ceremony at Fulbright University Vietnam, where she inspired students and shared her love for her Vietnamese heritage.
Society

A foundation for sustainable growth

Hà Nội has not only built modern infrastructure in its rural areas but also invested in preserving the cultural soul of its villages - creating a foundation for sustainable and community-centered development.

