Ninh Thuận seeks $123 million advance to expedite nuclear plant resettlement

NINH THUẬN — Authorities in the southern province of Ninh Thuận have asked the Government to advance VNĐ3.2 trillion (US$123 million) to accelerate land clearance and resettlement for two planned nuclear power plants.

In a report submitted to the Prime Minister, the provincial People’s Committee said it had reviewed land use and begun relocation efforts for the Ninh Thuận 1 and Ninh Thuận 2.

The authorities requested that the Ministry of Finance allocate VNĐ3.2 trillion to support these activities. Additional funds may be requested later, depending on project scope, boundaries and urgency.

They also requested the Prime Minister to separate compensation, resettlement, and land clearance into an independent sub-project. This would allow the authorities to proceed without waiting for investment adjustment approvals.

They also called for a clear directive on the boundary for land clearance. Currently, clearance is being carried out within 500m of the project fence, following guidelines from the Ministry of Industry and Trade and a prime ministerial decision.

However, a document issued by the Ministry of Science and Technology in April stated that residential areas must be located at least 1km from the plant’s peểimeter.

The Ninh Thuận Nuclear Power Project consists of two plants with a combined capacity of about 4,600MW - 2,400 MW for Ninh Thuận 1 and 2,200 MW for Ninh Thuận 2. — VNS