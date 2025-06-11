Politics & Law
Society

Tiền Giang police launch criminal investigation into infant’s death at unlicensed childcare centre

June 11, 2025 - 18:54
Authorities in Tiền Giang Province have launched a criminal investigation into an unlicensed childcare facility following the sudden death of a 10-month-old boy. The facility, operated without proper certification, is at the centre of a manslaughter probe after the child was found unresponsive with signs of acute heart and respiratory failure.
The site of the unregistered childcare venue run by Bùi Thị Hồng (born in 1957) in Tiền Giang. — Photo from the police

TIỀN GIANG — Tiền Giang Provincial Police's Investigation Agency has issued a decision to initiate criminal proceedings for the charge of “involuntary manslaughter” at the informal childcare site operated by 68-year-old Bùi Thị Hồng in Hamlet 5, Tân Phước District.

According to the investigation, on December 16, 2024, Đỗ Sơn (42), a resident of Tân Lập 1 Commune, brought his two children –including 10-month-old boy Đ.L.M.Ch – to be looked after at Hồng’s unlicensed childcare service.

At around 2pm the same day, Sơn’s family received a phone call from the childcare site reporting an emergency involving baby Ch. Upon arrival, the family found the infant pale, cold, and showing no signs of life.

An official autopsy by Tiền Giang Forensic Centre concluded that the cause of death was acute heart failure, acute respiratory failure, and obstructive pneumonia.

Toxicology reports found ethanol in the baby’s blood at a concentration of 96.78mg/100ml. No other toxins were detected.

Shocked by his son’s sudden death and questioning the clarity of the forensic report, Sơn requested further investigation from the authorities.

On February 18, 2025, Tân Phước District Police formally asked the Forensic Centre to clarify whether the ethanol concentration found in the child’s system could have contributed to, or caused, the acute heart and respiratory failure and pneumonia, or whether the death was due to underlying medical conditions.

Following a period of stalled progress, the investigation was temporarily suspended pending additional information from the Forensic Centre.

Authorities decided to reopen the case on May 29, and have now officially launched a criminal investigation.

Investigators have determined that the childcare service run by Hồng began operating in early 2022 without a licence. The children were cared for by Hồng’s biological daughter and daughter-in-law, neither of whom held any qualifications or certifications in childcare or child protection.

The investigation is ongoing. — VNA/VNS

