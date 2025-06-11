Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Reaching for the stars

June 11, 2025 - 18:36
Many young Vietnamese look up to Amanda Nguyen not only for her fight for women's rights, but also her accomplishment of being the first Vietnamese-American and Southeast Asian woman to fly into space. On June 7 she was invited to a graduation ceremony at Fulbright University Vietnam, where she inspired students and shared her love for her Vietnamese heritage.

see also

More on this story

Society

A foundation for sustainable growth

Hà Nội has not only built modern infrastructure in its rural areas but also invested in preserving the cultural soul of its villages - creating a foundation for sustainable and community-centered development.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom