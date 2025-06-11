Reaching for the stars

Many young Vietnamese look up to Amanda Nguyen not only for her fight for women's rights, but also her accomplishment of being the first Vietnamese-American and Southeast Asian woman to fly into space. On June 7 she was invited to a graduation ceremony at Fulbright University Vietnam, where she inspired students and shared her love for her Vietnamese heritage.
Hà Nội has not only built modern infrastructure in its rural areas but also invested in preserving the cultural soul of its villages - creating a foundation for sustainable and community-centered development.
Chairman of the People’s Committee of Bắc Giang Province Nguyễn Việt Oanh urged provincial leaders and department heads to swiftly study and adopt artificial intelligence and new technologies into their daily work.
On the 100th anniversary of the Việt Nam's Revolutionary Press (June 21, 1925-2025), a national scientific conference was held by the Việt Nam Women’s Union and Việt Nam Journalists’ Association to understand the role of women-led and women-focused press in the nation's history.
The Việt Nam National University-HCM City (VNU-HCM) has selected 22 more scientists for its VNU350 programme aimed at attracting outstanding young scientists and leading experts for its member-universities.