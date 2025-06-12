PM meets with Vietnamese community in Sweden

STOCKHOLM — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his spouse met with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Sweden on June 11 evening (local time) as part of an official visit to the European nation.

According to Vietnamese Ambassador to Sweden Trần Văn Tuấn and President of the Vietnamese People Association there Lê Sơn Hà, the Vietnamese community in Sweden - now over 22,000 strong -remains united and closely connected to their homeland while increasingly integrating into the local society. Many have found success in diverse fields, particularly business and scientific research.

At the meeting, the overseas Vietnamese (OVs) proposed that the PM instruct relevant ministries and agencies to provide conditions for them to regain Vietnamese citizenship. They also expressed a desire for better enjoyment of Việt Nam’s rich cultural and artistic heritage, and called for collaboration with Swedish authorities to open a direct air route between the two countries.

Many Vietnamese experts and scientists holding prominent positions in Swedish institutions and businesses voiced their willingness to contribute to scientific and technological projects in Việt Nam, especially in the fields of medicine, pharmaceutical, nuclear energy, and artificial intelligence.

They also suggested that the Party and State create favourable conditions for connecting Vietnamese scientific and technological experts in Sweden with those in the homeland. In addition, they proposed measures be taken to facilitate the transfer of scientific and technological advances, enable OV-led research projects in Việt Nam to benefit from preferential policies, and simplify administrative procedures and standards to make it easier for OV scientists and research initiatives to work efficiently in the country.

PM Chính expressed his pleasure at the unity and accomplishments of the Vietnamese community in Sweden, noting that many of them hold influential positions and possess deep expertise in critical sectors—not only in Sweden and Việt Nam, but also around the world.

PM Chính stated the OV community is an inseparable part of the greater Vietnamese nation. He noted that their efforts to contribute to their host society are also acts of patriotism, and that all contributions are deeply appreciated.

Reflecting on the long-standing friendship with Sweden – the first Western nation to recognise and establish diplomatic relations with Việt Nam, and one of the earliest and strongest supporters of Việt Nam’s resistance war against the US, the PM expressed hope that the expatriates will make contributions to both countries as a reflection of Việt Nam’s gratitude and sense of responsibility towards Sweden and its people.

The Government leader went on to say that Việt Nam aims to become an upper-middle income developing nation by 2030, and to reach a developed and high-income status by 2045, calling on the community to continue supporting their home nation’s development.

PM Chính stressed that the Vietnamese Party and State always greatly value the contributions by OVs. In recent years, a range of more open and supportive policies have been introduced to facilitate engagement from them, covering areas such as land use right ownership, housing rights, visas, nationality, and labour.

In response to questions and proposals raised by the community, he urged their continued unity, mutual support, as well as preservation and promotion of the Vietnamese culture. He also asked for their contributions to foster the relations with Sweden toward effectiveness and practical outcomes.

The PM also directed the Vietnamese Embassy to play a proactive role in strengthening bilateral ties and, crucially, to care for the expat community. — VNA/VNS