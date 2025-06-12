American patient finds life-changing treatment at Bình Dân Hospital in HCM City

HCM CITY — D.F., an American businessman who had struggled for over 15 years with complex urethral stricture, a condition that severely impacted his quality of life, has found life-changing treatment at Bình Dân Hospital in HCM City.

Despite visiting leading hospitals across the US, Thailand, and Singapore, it was Bình Dân Hospital, a public hospital in HCM City, that ultimately provided the successful surgical treatment he had long been searching for.

“It feels like I’ve been born again!” he said

During a recent follow-up, D.F. shared that, before, every trip to the bathroom took 20 agonising minutes with a weak urine stream and constant discomfort.

“Now, it takes only 10 seconds. It's unbelievable and deeply fulfilling.”

His condition began after a traumatic injury over a decade ago, leading to increasingly severe urinary difficulties: incomplete urination, frequent infections, and kidney and bladder dysfunction.

Despite being highly proactive about his health and undergoing six previous surgeries and numerous urethral dilations, the pain and psychological toll only worsened.

D.F. described his past attempts at treatment as “unbearably painful and emotionally crushing.” But everything changed in April 2025, when he sought care at Bình Dân Hospital.

On May 17, Dr. Đỗ Lệnh Hùng, head of the hospital’s Department of Urethral Reconstructive Surgery, and his team successfully performed a complex urethroplasty on D.F.

The surgery lasted two hours and overcame challenges posed by previous failed interventions. Just three weeks later, D.F.’s urinary function was fully restored.

"We've treated even more complex cases than D.F.’s. Post-surgery, his urinary flow is strong and steady, and imaging shows a completely open urethra with no leakage.”

While global success rates for urethral reconstructive surgery typically range from 56 to 73 per cent, Bình Dân Hospital reports a remarkable 98 per cent success rate, according to the latest data.

This outcome has been recognised internationally, including by Professor Joel Gelman from the University of California, Irvine.

Now an increasingly recognised destination for international patients, Bình Dân Hospital specialises in advanced surgeries such as robotic prostate and colorectal cancer treatment, infertility microsurgery, and male genital reconstruction.

Over the past three years alone, the hospital has treated over 1,000 foreign patients from 26 countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, Singapore, India, and countries across Europe and Asia.

Between 2023 and 2025, the hospital performed 1,096 surgeries for international patients. Many of them learned about the hospital through word-of-mouth recommendations from friends, former patients, or regional doctors - a testament to the hospital's growing global reputation.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Trần Vĩnh Hưng, director of the hospital, said the hospital’s vision aligned with the city's strategy to become a regional hub for high-tech medical treatment, and it prioritises developing skilled personnel, adopting advanced techniques, and fostering international integration in surgical care.

"Our staff are not only required to excel clinically but also in communication and foreign language skills. This ensures the best experience for every patient, domestic or international.”

The hospital is also active in international medical collaboration, with its surgeons performing live surgeries and providing technical training in countries like India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

Conversely, doctors from the US, Australia, and other nations come to Việt Nam to train in laparoscopic and reconstructive urological surgery.

Recognised by the Ministry of Health, Bình Dân Hospital recently topped the national hospital quality assessment, affirming its leading role in specialised surgery and patient-centred care.

“I hope people around the world who suffer as I did will realise they can find affordable, world-class treatment at a public hospital in Việt Nam - Bình Dân Hospital,” D.F. said.

The patient is now fully recovered and enjoying his new lease on life. — VNS