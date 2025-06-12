Traffic jams in pass en route to Đà Lạt delay tourists

LÂM ĐỒNG - Prolonged traffic jams in Bảo Lộc Pass in Lâm Đồng Province are hindering tourists’ travel between HCM City and Đà Lạt City in what is the peak tourism season.

Trần Hoàng Nam, 30, a visitor from HCM City, told Tuổi Trẻ (Youth) newspaper that it took him two hours to get through the pass.

The road was especially congested on Sunday afternoon, when tourists left Đà Lạt in huge numbers for HCM City and southeastern provinces.

Thousands of vehicles lined up for nearly 10km on the pass and four kilometres at the foot of the mountain.

One of the main reasons for the traffic jams is work to upgrade Bảo Lộc 2 Bridge.

The Ma Đa Guôi Commune traffic police station said currently the bridge only allows vehicles one way because it is being widened, and their increasing number during weekends is leading to gridlock.

There were severe traffic jams also on Friday when a large number of tourist buses from HCM City headed for Đà lạt.

The traffic police have deployed many officers at both ends of the pass to regulate traffic.

The Lâm Đồng Province Department of Construction said it has instructed the contractor to speed up the work, but also halt work during weekends to allow traffic to flow through the pass.

Another reason for the increased traffic is that National Highway 28B from Bình Thuận Province to Đà lạt is being upgraded, causing vehicles to take the Bảo Lộc Pass instead.

According to the department, the bridge upgrade started last November and was expected to finish in February this year, but has been delayed until July due to design adjustments. - VNS