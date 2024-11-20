Vietnamese culture promoted in Laos

VIENTIANE — The women's association under the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted tea party in Vientiane on November 19, bringing together female diplomats, spouses of diplomats, and representatives from international organisations in the country.

Joining the event, Vietnamese representatives, dressed in traditional áo dài (long dress), introduced Vietnam's history and culture through music, dance, and traditional dishes.

The Vietnamese booth highlighted the culinary and cultural essence of Hà Nội and Việt Nam as a whole, captivating the audience and strengthening cultural diplomacy.

The event featured traditional Lao and international performances, along with a display of crafts and food, creating a vibrant and engaging atmosphere for visitors.

Held annually, it serves as a platform for female diplomats and spouses to share experiences, foster solidarity, and showcase their nations' unique cultural heritage.

Alouni Kommasith, spouse of Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, noted the importance of such gathering, especially as Laos successfully chaired the ASEAN Summits and related meetings this year.

She thanked all participants and ASEAN partners for their contributions to these achievements, emphasising the critical role of women in diplomacy. VNA/VNS