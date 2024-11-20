National treasures inspire silk collection

HÀ NỘI — Inspiration from nine national treasures at the Việt Nam National Museum of Fine Arts (VNFAM) features in a new silk collection to honour and popularise cultural values to the public.

The project has been carried out by VNFAM and Desilk to create a series of exquisite silk prints, a perfect blend of tradition and contemporary innovation.

"Inspired by the national treasures, the silk collection is designed with creative ideas, colours and the stories behind the history," said the museum director Nguyễn Anh Minh.

"Combining the national treasures with applied design brings new artistic values and cultural heritages closer to the public. This is also the goal of the museum in promoting, introducing and spreading the value of national treasures and Vietnamese fine arts."

The national treasures include dragon-carved wooden doors from Keo Pagoda in the northern province of Thái Bình, the statue of Queen Trịnh Thị Ngọc Trúc from Mật Pagoda in the central Thanh Hóa Province, the Goddess of Mercy statue in Hội Hạ Pagoda in the northern province of Vĩnh Phúc and other paintings by Nguyễn Gia Trí, Tô Ngọc Vân, Dương Bích Liên, Nguyễn Sáng, Nguyễn Tư Nghiêm and Trần Văn Cẩn.

The Solar Dragon design is inspired by the 17th century's dragon-carved gate at Keo Pagoda in the northern province of Thái Bình. It is a refined fusion of traditional wood carving techniques and modern digital art, making it a work of high aesthetic value and a deep tribute to Việt Nam’s cultural heritage.

There are two designs recreated from Nguyễn Gia Trí's Thiếu Nữ Trong Vườn Hoa (Women In The Garden) and Phong Cảnh (Landscape). In the Butterfly Veil design, modern digital techniques have been applied taking inspiration from the original masterpiece to create a fresh and refined version.

This is expressed through the flowing lines typical of the Art Nouveau style. The motifs draw inspiration from the characters in Women in The Garden capturing the graceful and elegant essence of Vietnamese women.

Trí's Phong Cảnh, recognised as a national treasure in 2017, epitomises the depth and sophistication of Vietnamese art, with its rich earthy tones and intricate details crafted through layers of lacquer, gold leaf, silver and eggshell.

Based on Phong Cảnh, the silk design Mystic Garden brings this vision to life, blending traditional lacquer artistry with cutting-edge digital techniques.

The harmonious fusion of traditional craftsmanship and modern digital design in Mystic Garden work represents a dialogue between past and present, bridging the timeless beauty of lacquer art with the innovative possibilities of contemporary creation.

It is not only a silk design but also a journey of remembering and honoring the master who elevated lacquer art into a fine art form, and it symbolises the continuous preservation and development of cultural treasures in the flow of creative innovation.

Each design in the collection breathes sophistication, deeply rooted in tradition and connected to the national treasures, while bringing a fresh, modern perspective that honours and celebrates the rich cultural heritage of Việt Nam, according to DeSilk's art director Minh Phạm.

"Each design is a tribute to the nation's priceless artistic masterpieces," Minh Phạm said. "We transform the spirit of the national treasures into contemporary designs, transferred onto silk, creating a strong connection between the art of the past and the visual language of today."

Minh Phạm earned an MBA from the University of St. Gallen. His time at a fashion school in Paris further ignited his passion for the arts with his creative story one of bridging art and business, tradition and innovation. Through DeSilk, he continues to inspire, proving that passion and perseverance can create a lasting legacy. — VNS