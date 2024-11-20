Việt Nam University of Fine Arts relaunches its research journal

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam University of Fine Arts (VNUFA) has relaunched its Journal of Fine Arts Research as a tribute and celebration of the Vietnamese Teachers' Day on November 20.

After five years of hiatus in publication due to "some objective and subjective" reasons, the prestigious academic journal in the world and national fine art industry has been officially republished in both print form and on the web.

It republished in October the first re run, in Vietnamese across all the pages, except English in the introduction. From next year, it will start periodically with three issues annually in April, August and December.

Thejounal is now in the process of editing and reviewing the second issue of 2024. The online version is already available with the sections of home page, published issues, research and exchange, authors - works, foreign fine arts and authors.

Art lovers across Việt Nam and abroad who want to have more chances to access the achievement of Vietnamese artistic academic works and studies can get the journal at the university at 43 Yết Kiêu Street, Hà Nội or on the website nghiencuumythuat.vn.

Speaking at the launch ceremony on Wednesday at the VNUFA, Dr Đặng Thị Phong Lan, Vice Principal of the VNUFA said the journal publication aims to boost communication and promotion of all aspects of fine arts, especially in terms of political work and operation capacity.

"The journal is a press product that not only features the functions and tasks of the VNUFA, but also provides a reliable forum for officials, teachers, students, scientific researchers and domestic and international fine arts creators," said Lan.

The university's vice principal also clarified the journal publication goals saying it would help orient information and reflect conditions of scientific and technological activities in the national fine arts industry.

Meanwhile, Dr Hoàng Thị Đào, the journal's Editor-in-Chief said the journal is the official science product of the VNUFA, periodically publishing and posting scientific research results and applications in the field of fine arts.

Information on training and teaching activities of the university will also be included along with in-depth prestigious scientific and academic researches and creations in fine arts, according to Đào.

The editor-in-chief said the journal's predecessor was a fine arts scientific research special magazine first published in 2002 with four issues per year. During 2002-2013, it was published with a total of 48 issues.

In 2014, the magazine was upgraded to the Journal of Fine Arts Research, following a decision by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and published four times a year. Between 2014 and 2018, it came out 18 times.

Publication was halted until July this year when a new licence was approved (No. 203/GP-BTTTT) by the Minister of Information and Communications.

During its formation and development, the journal has published a large number of scientific articles in different categories including ancient and modern fine arts and education.

Articles submitted to the journal are all professionally reviewed and edited by prestigious domestic scientists before being published, according to the editor-in-chief. VNS