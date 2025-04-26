HCM City to host outdoor film screenings to celebrate national reunification

HCM CITY — As part of celebrations for the 50th anniversary of national reunification, HCM City will organise outdoor film screenings and exhibitions on Nguyễn Huệ Pedestrian Street from April 26 to 30.

The programme, themed “Echoes of the Great Spring Victory 1975 in Cinema,” aims to showcase significant moments in Việt Nam’s history through cinematic works. The exhibition will officially open at 6:30pm on April 26 at the pedestrian street, featuring historical photographs and film posters.

Public film screenings are scheduled for 7:30pm on April 27 and 28 at the outdoor stage on Nguyễn Huệ Street. The screenings will include classic Vietnamese films such as Cánh Đồng Hoang (The Abandoned Field), Thành Phố Lúc Rạng Đông (City at Dawn), and a session with the crew of Địa đạo – Mặt trời trong bóng tối (The Tunnel – The Sun in the Darkness) directed by Bùi Thạc Chuyên.

These events are part of the broader “Colours of HCM City” festival, which features various cultural and artistic activities at key locations, including the area in front of the HCM City People’s Committee, the intersections of Nguyễn Huệ with Lê Lợi, Mạc Thị Bưởi, Ngô Đức Kế Streets, and Bạch Đằng Wharf.

Organisers hope that through these cinematic experiences, the public, especially younger generations, will gain a deeper understanding of the nation’s history and the significance of the 1975 reunification.

The events are free and open to all, offering a meaningful way to commemorate this historic milestone. — VNS