'Song of Peace' exhibition opens at Hỏa Lò prison

HÀ NỘI — A special exhibition themed Song of Peace has been launched at the Hỏa Lò Prison Relic as part of the activities to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975 - April 30, 2025)

The exhibition is in three sections - All for The Front Line, Opening The Way To Unification and The Country Is Full Of Joy. Each section features documents, images and artefacts from the American War in Việt Nam, showcasing various aspects of the effort to liberate the South of the Vietnamese revolution.

The first exhibition section, All for The Front Line, re-enacts the Northern youth enthusiasm at joining the army and their desire for the country’s unification, with various historical movements like Ba Sẵn Sàng (Three Ready) and Ba Đảm Đang (Three Responsibilities)

The second exhibition – Opening The Way To Unification – showcases the spirit of the revolution army and the people amidst the fierce resistance war. This section presents the historical timeline of the war to liberate the South and unify the country, starting with the Tết (Lunar New Year) Offensive and Uprising in 1968, to the Điện Biên Phủ in the Air Victory in 1972.

The last section exhibits images of the Party, the people, and the army when they achieved total victory in the 1975 Spring Offensive. The Hồ Chí Minh Campaign achieved complete triumph on April 30, 1975, ending the long and arduous resistance war to save the country against foreign invaders.

A highlight of the exhibition was the re-enactment depicting the sacrifice of eight young volunteers in the Bố Trạch cave, in the central province of Quảng Bình in 1972.

They were trapped inside the cavern after a bombardment from the US Army's aircraft and lost their life after eight days of failed rescue attempts. Through the heartfelt performances of the amateur actors, the moving story of the dedication and sacrifice of these young male and female volunteers was authentically and profoundly recreated.

Cao Thị Hạnh Kiểm, former Chairwoman of the Thanh Xuân District's Association of Former Youth Volunteers, said the exhibitrion evoked profound memories of a time of war and fire.

She said: “My comrades and I endured the harsh months and years of the Trường Sơn Trail, witnessing our fellow soldiers fall to bring peace to the nation.

"The images at the Song of Peace exhibition conjured up memories of Trường Sơn. I am deeply moved and cannot hold back my tears."

The exhibition runs until the end of May at the Hỏa Lò Prison Relic, at No. 1 Hỏa Lò Street, Trần Hưng Đạo Ward, Hoàn Kiếm District, Hà Nội. – VNS