South Korea-Việt Nam Cultural Exchange Festival to take place in May

HÀ NỘI — Many famous Vietnamese and South Korean singers will perform in a cultural exchange festival, titled We Are Together, taking place at the First Outdoor Concert Hall in Suwon City, South Korea on May 3-4.

The festival aims to strengthen the friendship between South Korea and Việt Nam, while promoting sustainable exchanges with the Vietnamese community in South Korea.

This year's event also celebrates the 33rd anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations and the 50th anniversary of Vietnamese National Reunification.

Since its inception in 2017, the annual festival has received enthusiastic support, offering a wide variety of cultural activities and performances each year.

We Are Together features performances by famous Vietnamese singers such as Cara Phương, ST Sơn Thạch, Ái Phương and (S)TRONG Trọng Hiếu. South Korean singers Lyn and Punch, known for their soundtrack hits, will perform popular songs such as My Destiny, Stay with Me and Every Time.

As the festival takes place just before Children's Day in South Korea (May 5) there will be special activities for families and children, including bubble magic performances and artistic bubble displays for children at 3pm on the two days of the event.

Park Han Woong, a representative from DB Insurance, the organiser of the festival, said We Are Together is an opportunity for about 300,000 Vietnamese living in South Korea, along with those who want to experience the two cultures, to meet and enjoy meaningful moments.

He also added that the company would continue to provide long-term support for cultural exchange activities between the two countries in the future.

We Are Together is free for all to enjoy. - VNS