Artist releases 50-song album to mark the 50th year of glory

HÀ NỘI - Military member and Meritorious Artist Hương Giang has released a new album featuring 50 favourite patriotic songs from several different generations.

The album Bài Ca Thống Nhất (A Song of Unification) produced by the Institute of Art, Culture and Economics recalls heroic memories and expresses gratitude to the generations who made the ultimate sacrifice for the cause of national liberation and reunification 50 years ago.

"Music is a powerful medium to remind us of wartime, which was full of hardships and sacrifices," said Giang.

"Fifty years -- half a century -- is a milestone to look back on the journey that the country has gone through, from the devastation of war to a resilient, innovative and integrated nation.

"The songs in the album depict the image of an indomitable nation, a country that is changing rapidly, both preserving its identity and strongly asserting its mettle and intelligence."

The songs include one with the same name as the album, Bài Ca Thống Nhất, as well as Mùa Xuân Đầu Tiên (The First Spring) and Đất Nước (Homeland), to name a few.

Võ Văn Di wrote Bài Ca Thống Nhất in 1976, when he heard the news of the historic victory on April 30, 1975. At the time he was on a ship from the north to the south. As did other musicians, Di followed the Voice of Việt Nam and traced the revolutionary army's marching steps through each region of the country. Wherever they went, the musicians recorded, reflecting a special period in the history of Vietnamese music.

The album is not only for people who experienced war, but is also for younger generations. It helps the youth to understand more and respect historic values igniting national pride and a spirit of unity and responsibility for building and developing the nation.

Giang works as lecturer at the Military University of Culture and Arts. She has won awards including gold medals for her role Chị Sứ (Sister Sứ) in the musical Hai Người Mẹ (Two Brothers) at the Military Art Festival in 2008 and the National Dancing and Singing Festival in 2012.

She is currently working with journalist Vương Xuân Nguyên on a project to preserve folk music and spread patriotism through music. - VNS