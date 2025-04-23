Đồng Nai to host first festival honouring pottery-making craft

ĐỒNG NAI — The southern province of Đồng Nai is set to hold its first-ever Pottery and Hot Air Balloon Festival from April 27-30, as part of celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025).

Bùi Thanh Nam, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said the festival's budget of approximately 14 billion VNĐ (US$550,000) is fully funded by donors.

The event will feature an exhibition of high-value artistic pottery products from Đồng Nai province and other notable ceramic-making regions across the country, including Thanh Hà (Quảng Nam), Red Pottery (Vĩnh Long), Bầu Trúc (Bình Thuận), and Bình Dương ceramics.

It will also include a seminar focusing on solutions to preserve and develop traditional pottery in the context of global integration, as well as a logo and brand identity design competition for the Biên Hòa - Đồng Nai Traditional Pottery Festival.

In addition, visitors will have the opportunity to interact with master artisans and learn more about the aesthetics of traditional pottery.

A major highlight of the festival will be the launch of 50 large-capacity hot air balloons, each capable of carrying from 10 to 16 passengers.

This will be the largest hot air balloon festival ever held in Việt Nam. Free tickets will be distributed to local residents during the event for balloon ride experiences.

Biên Hòa pottery boasts a history spanning hundreds of years and is well known both domestically and internationally.

This is the first time Đồng Nai has held a festival dedicated to honouring, promoting, preserving and enhancing the cultural value of pottery.

According to the Đồng Nai Fine Arts Pottery Association, the Biên Hòa pottery tradition dates back to the mid-18th century and flourished from the late 19th to the end of the 20th century.

Despite various ups and downs, Biên Hòa ceramics have maintained a strong presence, with exports to more than 30 countries worldwide. — VNA/VNS