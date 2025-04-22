Việt Nam prepares to host UN Day of Vesak Celebrations 2025

HÀ NỘI — The 20th UN Day of Vesak Celebrations will take place in at HCM City's Việt Nam Buddhist University from May 6-8, or from the 9th - 11th day of the fourth lunar month, with preparations underway across the nation.

Hosting the event, Việt Nam has the opportunity to showcase the country’s peace-loving culture and affirm the Party and State’s commitment to religious freedom to the international community. The celebrations will feature various cultural festivities, including a candlelight prayer ceremony for world peace, ancient artefact exhibitions, a display of Buddhist cultural products, and veneration of Buddha’s sacred relics from India.

Most Venerable Thích Đức Thiện, Vice President and General Secretary of the Executive Council of the Việt Nam Buddhist Sangha, said that this marks the fourth time Việt Nam has hosted this significant event, confirming the active role of Vietnamese Buddhism in the international community.

Tam Chúc Pagoda in the northern province of Ha Nam, which successfully hosted the UN Vesak celebrations in 2019, was selected as the site where the Buddha's relics are enshrined from April 17-21.

Praising the local preparations, Executive Director of the International Buddhist Confederation Rajesh Kumar Raina stated that the celebrations and accompanying cultural activities promise to be a dignified international Buddhist event with profound symbolic significance for the spiritual relationship between Indian and Vietnamese Buddhism.

This is also an occasion to honour the values of compassion, wisdom, and solidarity, helping spread the message of peace and sustainable development throughout the world, he added.

The important diplomatic event will enhance the role of Vietnamese Buddhism in international integration while introducing Việt Nam's people, culture, history, and Buddhist traditions to international delegates. Besides, it will help develop spiritual tourism potential, contributing to Vietnam's comprehensive cooperation with countries worldwide. — VNA/VNS