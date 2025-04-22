HCM City prepares to welcome visitors for national reunification celebrations

HCM CITY — HCM City Department of Tourism has launched the “50 golden days - Discover hospitable and vibrant HCM City” tourism promotion campaign to welcome tourists on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification.

The campaign, starting from April 20, offers city tours, night museum visits as well as combo packages for relaxation, cuisine, and experiences until mid-June, said Nguyễn Thị Ánh Hoa, director of the department.

It also includes special tour packages for groups, international visitors, and tourists travelling to the city during the April 30 - May 1 holiday, Hoa said.

Hundreds of businesses are participating in the campaign, offering extensive promotions, she said.

Hoa said that travel agencies, hotels, and tourism related service providers are ready to welcome locals and tourists during the April 30 holiday.

On this occasion, the city will launch a series of unique tourism activities throughout the year to mark the historical milestone of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification.

“This is an opportunity for the tourism sector to spread gratitude, honour historical values, and warmly welcome domestic and international visitors with the hospitable spirit characteristic of Saigonese,” she said.

Many hotels in the city centre where a series of events commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and the National Reunification take place are fully booked from April 27 to May 1, according to the department.

As of April 20, the occupancy rates at one to five-star hotels in the central areas of districts 1 and 4 have reached 95 per cent to 100 per cent.

Besides the central area of District 1, tourists can choose to stay in neighbouring districts such as districts 3, 5, Phú Nhuận, Bình Thạnh, and Tân Bình where there are many quality hotels with affordable prices, Hoa said.

The department has recently introduced three new products with destinations including Thạnh An commune in the coastal district of Cần Giờ, a tour exploring the revolutionary Hóc Môn area, and a tour exploring the inner city to experience the cultural identity and resilient spirit of the southern region. —VNS