Đồng Nai to host ceramics fest celebrating the nation's 50 years of glory

ĐỒNG NAI — The Southern province of Đồng Nai will host a ceramics festival and hot air balloon display from April 27 to May 3 to celebrate 50 years of glory (April 30, 1975 – 2025).

The first Biên Hoà – Đồng Nai Traditional Ceramics Festival will attract pottery and ceramics manufacturers and exporters from Đồng Nai and other provinces.

They will introduce Biên Hoà ceramics from Đồng Nai, Lái Thiêu Ceramics from Bình Dương Province, terracotta pottery from Vĩnh Long Province, Bàu Trúc Pottery from Bình Thuận Province, and Thanh Hà Pottery from Quảng Nam Province.

Bùi Thanh Nam, deputy director of the Đồng Nai Province’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said the festival aims to display and introduce exquisite ceramic products which are used as decorative or fine art items, but also practical items created by artisans from Đồng Nai and provinces across the country, contributing to preserving the traditional craft and promoting it in domestic and international markets.

The festival will include talks with artisans to help visitors learn more about the history and development of Biên Hoà ceramics and share their experiences in ceramic crafting.

Biên Hoà ceramics were known at home and abroad in the late 19th century and early 20th century.

They became famous with a unique celadon glaze, “vert de Bien Hoa.”

The “vert de Bien Hoa” glaze is made from ash glazes and copper alloys, which emerged in the 1920s. It is used to make large flower vases, animal statues, or roof tiles.

Biên Hòa ceramic products have been exported to more than 30 countries.

The ceramics festival will open at 5pm on April 27 at the province’s Conference and Event Centre in Biên Hòa City.

Meanwhile, a showcase of 50 hot air balloons will be held at Sơn Tiên Theme Park, the largest water park in Việt Nam.

The number of balloons represents the 50 years of national reunification.

Free hot air balloon rides will be offered for visitors at the event until May 3.

The organisers will hold a presentation of hot air balloons at the Nguyễn Văn Trị Riverside Park on the evening of April 30. — VNS