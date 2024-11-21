Lâm Đồng to improve quality of tourism products

LÂM ĐỒNG — Developing high-quality and diverse tourism products is a priority task of Lâm Đồng Provincial Party Committee to achieve the goal of developing tourism in the province.

Development will be based on effectively promoting local potential, advantages and differences, in accordance with market needs and preserving sustainable landscapes.

Under the plan, the province will develop a sustainable, modern, effective, and organic agricultural economy, and establish large-scale specialised farming areas in order to become a national and international centre for high-tech organic agricultural research and production.

Chairwoman of Lâm Đồng Provincial People's Council Phạm Thị Phúc affirmed that the tourism industry continues to be a important economic sector, a bright spot in the province's socio-economic development. After the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the province has focused resources on deploying and restoring tourism activities in the direction of developing high-quality tourism, with many new tourism products and services being added.

Lâm Đồng's tourism industry has seen positive achievements in many aspects, such as the growing number of tourists; facilities and tourism infrastructure are invested in and upgraded; and tourism products are diversified with many new tourism products that increasingly meet the needs of tourists, such as adventure sports tourism, agricultural tourism and cultural heritage tourism.

Under the project "Building Đà Lạt City into a Smart City" for the period 2018 - 2025, approved under Decision No. 1365/QD-UBND dated July 5, 2018 of the provincial People's Committee, the province has officially launched the Dalat.vn portal and the "Smart Tourism" application on mobile devices called " Đà Lạt Flower City" and the "Đà Lạt Online" application.

The city also maintains wifi at: Provincial Public Administration Centre, Lâm Viên Square, Night Market, Hòa Bình Area, City Flower Garden, Interprovincial Bus Station, Thành Bưởi Bus Station, Big C Supermarket and Mê Linh Coffee, with the capacity to serve up to wifi access to 50,000 visitors and residents per day.

At some places with a high concentration of tourists and residents such as Lâm Viên Square and Hòa Bình Area, wireless broadcasting infrastructure of three network service providers (VNPT, Viettel, FPT) is installed.

Smart tourism maps are also deployed and integrated with smart tourism maps (map and camera maps) on the Dalat.vn portal and Dalatflowercity smart tourism application. Information is also updated for sightseeing, dining, shopping, entertainment, information, images combined with AR, VR technology, 3D models to help visitors easily visit locations, make travel plans, save time, costs, and help visitors have many opportunities to experience locations when coming to Đà Lạt - Lâm Đồng.

The city is piloting a number of night-time economic models to promote potential tourism products and services for tourists and residents such as: Lý Tự Trọng Art Street; City Flower Garden night food court; Đà Lạt walking street in Hòa Bình area; the night tourist train "Đà Lạt Night Journey" at Đà Lạt Station; and Trần Quốc Toản walking street.

According to the provincial government, if the province continues to implement the above plans and projects, it will strengthen the Lâm Đồng - Đà Lạt tourism brand.

The province also plans to invest to build large, modern amusement parks, and high-class restaurants and hotels.

Currently, there are 3,070 tourist accommodation establishments with a total of 43,684 rooms in Lâm Đồng, including 449 hotels from one to five stars with 13,172 rooms.

The province has 82 travel agents, including 44 for international travels and 38 for domestic travels.

In addition, the entire province has 112 tourist attractions - including Tuyền Lâm Lake National Tourist Area and 11 provincial-level tourist attractions. — VNS