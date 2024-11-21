First Vietnamese speaking contest held for university students in Thailand

BANGKOK – Srinakharinwirot University has hosted a Vietnamese speaking contest for university students in Thailand to promote and spread the Vietnamese language here.

This is the first of its kind held between five universities of Thailand. The final round of the first edition took place on November 20.

Bùi Thị Huệ, Minister Counsellor at the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand, said that the bilateral relationship is thriving across various fields, particularly within the framework of the Việt Nam-Thailand enhanced strategic partnership. The two countries are not only friendly neighbours but also key economic partners. Therefore, learning Vietnamese language in Thailand plays a crucial role in strengthening the bilateral friendship, while also opening up new opportunities for students.

With the theme of potential tour guides for Vietnamese visiting Thailand, 15 finalists took the stage to introduce in Vietnamese language a favourite destination in Thailand, based on a video clip they had prepared during the preliminary round. Following the presentations, the contestants answered questions in Vietnamese from the judges, related to the content of their video.

At the end of the contest, Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phạm Việt Hùng, and Dean of the Srinakharinwirot University’s Faculty of Humanities presented one special, one first, two second, two third and nine consolation prizes to the winners.

Hùng said the contest provided a valuable intellectual platform, helping to promote the learning of Vietnamese language and enhance understanding of Vietnamese culture in Thailand. He added the embassy will continue to support and collaborate with the university in devising Vietnamese language programmes in the coming time. VNA/VNS