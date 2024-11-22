Exhibitions in Hà Nội downtown celebrate Heritage Day

|Photo exhibition Colours of Nature displays 60 photos selected from Việt Nam Heritage Photo Awards 2012-2019. VNA Photos Thanh Tùng
A series of exhibitions are being held in Hoàn Kiếm District to mark Việt Nam Cultural Heritage Day on November 23.
One of them is a photo exhibition at Hoàn Kiếm Lake pedestrian zone displaying 60 photos selected from the Việt Nam Heritage Photo Awards 2012-2019. The photos depict the colours of nature and the beautiful landscapes of the country.
|Visitors view photos at the exhibition opening on November 15.
At the exhibition, visitors can contemplate spectacular nature scenes throughout the country, from Đồng Văn Plateau in the northernmost province of Hà Giang to Hòn Khoai Island in the southernmost province of Cà Mau.
The photos capture beautiful moments of nature such as Bản Giốc Falls in autumn in the northern province of Cao Bằng or the cajeput forest in flood season in An Giang Province.
|The Colours of Nature exhibition at the pedestrian zone by Hoàn Kiếm Lake attracts foreign tourists.
The Colours of Nature exhibition is one of a series of activities held by the Management Board of Hoàn Kiếm Lake and Hà Nội Old Quarter and Cultural Heritage Association's Việt Nam Heritage magazine.
|The Cultural Exchange Centre for Hà Nội's Old Quarter in 46 Hàng Bài Street hosts an art exhibition displaying artworks and products by artists and master artisans from traditional craft villages.
The board also organises an exhibition at the Hà Nội Old Quarter Culture Exchange Centre at 50 Đào Duy Từ Street in Hoàn Kiếm District. The exhibition introduces bronze casting techniques of the Đông Sơn Culture through installation, samples of traditional bronze casting tools, paintings and bronze sculptures by contemporary artists.
|Visitors look at a bronze sculpture at an exhibition at 50 Đào Duy Từ Street, Hoàn Kiếm District.
The exhibition runs until December 15. A seminar on Vietnamese Đông Sơn Drum will be held from 2.30pm to 5pm on December 8.
|Handmade products from traditional craft villages are displayed at 46 Hàng Bài Street, Hoàn Kiếm District.
This year marks the 19th anniversary of the Việt Nam Cultural Heritage Day since its inception in 2005, aiming to promote the traditions and sense of responsibility among those working to protect and promote the value of Việt Nam's cultural heritage.
Annual activities commemorating the day have long played an important role in safeguarding Việt Nam’s cultural heritage. VNS
