Exhibitions in Hà Nội downtown celebrate Heritage Day

A series of exhibitions are being held in Hoàn Kiếm District to mark Việt Nam Cultural Heritage Day on November 23.

One of them is a photo exhibition at Hoàn Kiếm Lake pedestrian zone displaying 60 photos selected from the Việt Nam Heritage Photo Awards 2012-2019. The photos depict the colours of nature and the beautiful landscapes of the country.

At the exhibition, visitors can contemplate spectacular nature scenes throughout the country, from Đồng Văn Plateau in the northernmost province of Hà Giang to Hòn Khoai Island in the southernmost province of Cà Mau.

The photos capture beautiful moments of nature such as Bản Giốc Falls in autumn in the northern province of Cao Bằng or the cajeput forest in flood season in An Giang Province.

The Colours of Nature exhibition is one of a series of activities held by the Management Board of Hoàn Kiếm Lake and Hà Nội Old Quarter and Cultural Heritage Association's Việt Nam Heritage magazine.

The board also organises an exhibition at the Hà Nội Old Quarter Culture Exchange Centre at 50 Đào Duy Từ Street in Hoàn Kiếm District. The exhibition introduces bronze casting techniques of the Đông Sơn Culture through installation, samples of traditional bronze casting tools, paintings and bronze sculptures by contemporary artists.

The exhibition runs until December 15. A seminar on Vietnamese Đông Sơn Drum will be held from 2.30pm to 5pm on December 8.

An art exhibition at the Cultural Exchange Centre for Hà Nội's Old Quarter in 46 Hàng Bài Street displays artworks and products by artists and master artisans from traditional craft villages.

This year marks the 19th anniversary of the Việt Nam Cultural Heritage Day since its inception in 2005, aiming to promote the traditions and sense of responsibility among those working to protect and promote the value of Việt Nam's cultural heritage.

Annual activities commemorating the day have long played an important role in safeguarding Việt Nam’s cultural heritage. VNS