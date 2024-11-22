Exhibition introduces community-oriented and sustainable programmes

HÀ NỘI — An exhibition of the Human Act Prize – an annual award organised by the Nhân Dân (People) newspaper in collaboration with the VCCorp – showcases community-oriented programmes throughout the country.

The award supports programmes and initiatives with the potential for widespread impact and inspiration, as well as pioneers who dare to take the first steps in bringing about sustainable and transformative change for an entire region or industry.

This year's Human Act Prize has begun with the theme 'constructive community', aiming to recognise and celebrate the dedication and commitment of individuals and organisations working for communities nationwide.

Lê Quốc Minh, Editor-in-chief of the Nhân Dân Newspaper and head of the Executive Awards Organising Committee of the Human Act Prize, said the reason for choosing this theme for this year's edition is that many individuals are quietly and persistently contributing to community activities, and "we need to honour them".

"A key feature of the exhibition is that, through the showcased programmes, the public can see how vulnerable individuals – who were once in need of support – are now giving back to help others. It also highlights enterprises running impactful social programmes, as well as celebrities, smaller volunteer groups, police officers and soldiers engaged in meaningful community service," he said.

"The spirit of 'constructive community' truly reflects the reality happening in our country, showing that all of us – whether in high positions or as ordinary individuals or organisations – are making significant contributions to society."

He said that after its first year, the Human Act Prize has been elevated to a national level, demonstrating that the awards' role and effectiveness have been recognised by the state and garnered public attention.

Programmes submitted for prizes are incredibly diverse, covering areas like equal education, community health and prosperity, poverty eradication, clean energy, sustainable business practices, and responsible consumer production.

Among the 128 programmes that have applied for the award, the organising committee has selected 40 for exhibition. The top 32 outstanding programmes will go through to the final round, based on their commitment, sustainability, creativity, impact, and the ability to spread and inspire others through their ideas.

Many programmes have been implemented over several years, with results that are backed by convincing data. Notably, they also show strong potential for further expansion in scale and impact in the near future.

This year's jury for the final round consists of 12 domestic and international influential figures, including social activists, representatives from various ministries and agencies, and leaders of major organisations.

In the final round, representatives of the programmes will present directly to the panel of judges. The judges will select the winning programmes in each category and decide on the most outstanding project to win the top Human Act Prize 2024.

Last year, the Human Act Prize attracted entries from over 130 social programmes, some of which even embarked on their journeys several decades ago.

The 2023 award categories included Community Ideas, Timely Programme, Prospective Programme, Resilient Programme, Inspiring Programme and Sustainable Programme.

Prizes were awarded to the ideas with the most positive and sustainable contributions to the community.

The exhibition showcases 40 programmes in this year's Human Act Prize, divided into specific themes, including One United Việt Nam, Embracing Life to the Fullest, Hello, Future, Towards a Green Era, Thriving Green Vitality and Resilient Little Warriors.

It is open to the public until December 1 at Bái Đường Courtyard, Văn Miếu-Quốc Tử Giám, Đống Đa District, Hà Nội. — VNS