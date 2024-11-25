Int’l food festival to celebrate culinary diversity

HÀ NỘI — Unique and captivating culinary delights from different countries will be showcased at the 2024 International Food Festival in Hà Nội next month.

The two-day event, taking place on December 7 and 8 at the Vạn Phúc Diplomatic Compound, will feature more than 70 booths presenting distinctive and enticing dishes from 60 territories.

More than 40 embassies, international organisations, cultural centres, provincial Departments of Foreign Affairs, units under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and businesses will participate in this annual festival, which is held by the Service Department for Diplomatic Corps under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, aimed at boosting cultural and culinary exchanges.

“Themed ‘Gastronomy of Unity’, the 2024 International Food Festival not only showcases the culinary delights of various nations but also honours Vietnamese cultural values. This event aims to enhance cultural diplomacy, strengthen the nation's image and expand international cooperation,” said deputy head of the festival’s organising board Hoàng Thái Hà.

He said that with the participation of many nations, the festival not only celebrates the diversity of global cuisine but also highlights food as a universal language, where people from different cultures find harmony.

“Through each dish, we not only convey the essence of culinary flavours but also share stories of history and traditions of each nation,” Hà said.

The officer added that for the first time in its 11 year history, the event will span over two days. Festival-goers will have a chance to explore the diversity of Vietnamese cuisine through dozens of tempting dishes, including iconic favorites like phở (noodle soup) and nem (spring rolls).

Specialty dishes of each of the country's geographic regions, together with a diversified collection of traditional cakes and ethnic delights will be on show.

In addition, various cooking spices will also be presented to international visitors, providing them a chance to explore the culinary flavours of Vietnamese cuisine.

Chairwoman of the Nam Định Association of Gastronomic Culture Lê Thị Thiết, a member of the 2024 International Food Festival's organising board, said that this year's event will offer both local and international guests the chance to enjoy a diverse range of phở dishes, including phở nước (phở noodle soup), phở cuốn (rolled phở), phở trộn (mixed phở), and phở xào (stir-fried phở).

When asked which version, Nam Định phở or Hà Nội phở (two places believed to be the birthplace of phở) will be served at the event, Thiết explained that both varieties share cultural similarities in their craftsmanship.

“Our aim is to capture the essence of Vietnamese phở, helping everyone gain a deeper understanding and appreciation for this iconic dish," she said.

The organiser expects to welcome up to 50,000 visitors over the two days. VNS