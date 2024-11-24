French fashion magazine's travelling kiosk arrives in HCM City

HCM CITY — After its debut in Hà Nội last year, the public in Việt Nam once again has the opportunity to explore the unique creativity and innovation of one of the leading French luxury design houses and manufacturers.

Le Monde d'Hermès Kiosk, inspired by the iconic news stands of Paris, has opened from November 21-24 at Bạch Đằng Park, a popular destination for the citizens of Hồ Chí Minh City, offering visitors the chance to delve into the richness and diversity of the Hermès world through images and words and engaging, joyful conversations.

Embodying 'The Spirit of the Faubourg' – the brand's theme for 2024, the Le Monde d'Hermès Kiosk invites visitors to immerse themselves in the wonderful universe created by the world of the luxury brand.

Numerous activities reflecting the brand's core values have been organised during the four-day event. Visitors are warmly welcomed by the kiosk gentleman and receive the latest issue of Le Monde d'Hermès to read along with a refreshing drink in the peaceful setting of Bạch Đằng Park.

Additionally, visitors can interact with local artists and receive a sketched portrait and impromptu poetry based on their thoughts on the theme 'The Spirit of the Faubourg', as well as take part in dances reminiscent of the horse and immerse themselves in vibrant musical performances at scheduled times. Before leaving, visitors can stop by the fresh flower stall to take home beautiful bouquets.

The Le Monde d'Hermès Kiosk first appeared in Prague in the fall of 2021. Before arriving in Hồ Chí Minh City, the iconic orange Hermès Kiosk visited Barcelona (April 2023), Kuwait, Austin and Haikou (May 2023), Jakarta (June 2023), Lisbon (September 2023) and Hà Nội (October 2023).

Created in 1973, Le Monde d’Hermès is a bi-annual magazine with a print-run of 600,000 copies, published in 11 languages. An editor-in-chief and an artistic director are invited to create two issues per year with Hermès’ teams, who collaborate each season with selected writers, illustrators and photographers. — VNS