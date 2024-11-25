Đà Nẵng to host New Year Festival to attract tourists

ĐÀ NẴNG — The central city of Đà Nẵng will host its first-ever Christmas and New Year Festival 2025 from December 14 to January 2, featuring unique cultural and entertainment activities to create a memorable experience for locals and tourists.

Key events will be held at three main locations, including areas around the Dragon Bridge’s east and west banks and Trần Hưng Đạo Park. Highlights include vibrant photo spots with a giant lighted Christmas tree, a festive gift box installation, and colourful New Year signs.

Especially, a Santa parade will take place on December 20 evening, starting from Bạch Đằng pedestrian street, leading to the illuminated Christmas tree. Meanwhile, a Christmas market at Trần Hưng Đạo Park will showcase handcrafted goods, local one-commune, one product (OCOP) products, and Vietnamese and international cuisine. Visitors have also a chance to enjoy workshops for crafting cards, candles, and wreaths.

Additionally, street performances, youth art shows, and cultural events like river dances and traditional music will enliven the city throughout the festival.

Local businesses will join in the festive spirit with themed decorations and special promotions, aiming to attract more visitors and enhance Đà Nẵng's appeal as a holiday destination.

Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Nguyễn Thị Hoài An expressed her hope that the festival will become an annual event, spreading warmth and joy as the city welcomes 2025 with vibrancy and success. VNA/VNS