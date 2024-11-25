Charming collections introduced in tribute show

HÀ NỘI — Unique designs, music and dance performances will entertain people at a show on November 30 in Hà Nội.

Entitled Đường Chúng Ta Đi (The Road We Go) the event is a tribute to heroes, martyrs and predecessors, aiming to arouse love for the homeland, inspire national pride and self-respect, according to the organising board.

"The event is a combination of impressive costume designs and beautiful performances models and artists," said designer Thùy Dung, head of the organisers.

"Our talented designers will present amazing works made of different materials through six collections that reflect the designers' vision and dreams for life. Meanwhile through music and dance, artists will praise strong spirit of solders and people fighting for national independence, close relationships between the military and people, and people's dedication, sharing and love to develop the country in peace time.

"Through the show we want to convey a message that everyone can contribute to the country's development by his/her own way by their talents and abilities," said Dung.

Inspired by the image of the dragon, the Long Gia Hội collection of designer Nhật Thực embellishes the sacred symbol associated with the origin of Con Rồng, cháu Tiên (Son of Dragon and Grandson of the Fairy) of the Vietnamese people.

Among the 12 zodiac animals, the dragon is considered the mysterious one, representing power, luck and prosperity. It is a good sign for good rain, wind and bountiful harvests. Through his designs, Nhật Thực wants to wish for good things and prosperity for everyone and great strength to the country.

Speaking about designer Huyền Trương's Koi Collection, Dung said: "In our culture, a carp turning into a dragon represents effort, struggle and luck to realise dreams and ideals.

"It is a symbol of steadfastness in surmounting challenges to secure success which reflects Việt Nam's path of struggle to achieve final victory in wartime, as well as achieving resounding achievements in peacetime. Designer Huyền Trương was inspired by the images of the carps and created her really beautiful works in the Koi which will definitely charm people in our show."

The national costume of áo dài (traditional long dress) will also be featured in the event though designer Kim Phụng's Long Phụng collection.

The Vietnamese áo dài is constantly changing but still retains its traditional features.

Through her work, Phụng has tried her best to highlight unique and elegance of the costumes and promote the beauty of Vietnamese women through her designs.

Other collections include Lân by designer Nhật Thực, Love Story 6 by designer Vinh Quang and Mộng Kiều Phố Thị by designer Đức Lương.

The designs will be presented by famous models such as supermodel Dianka Zhakhidova, Mister Glam Việt Nam 2024 Nguyễn Thiện Khá, Top 5 Mr World Việt Nam Dương Hoàng Hải, Top 5 Mister Celebrity Việt Nam 2024 Henry Trần, Miss Ethnic Việt Nam 2022 Nông Thúy Hằng and Mister Cosmopolitan Việt Nam 2023 Đinh Dương Bảo Huy.

Interspersed between the fashion presentations are unique vibrant music performances and songs praising the country by famous guest artists such as Trung Quân, David Le, young talented star Cao Phú Quý and dance troupe Homiez.

The show will be held at the K-Town Square at the Mega Grand World in Vinhomes Ocean Park 2 urban area and will be aired live on VTVcab channel. — VNS