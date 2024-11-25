Hà Nội Culinary Culture Festival 2024 to take place this month

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Culinary Culture Festival 2024 will take place at Thống Nhất Park in the capital from November 29 to December 1, 2024.

With the theme 'Hà Nội kết nối năm châu' (Hà Nội connects the World), the festival is organised by the Hà Nội Department of Culture and Sports.

The festival aims to honour, preserve and promote the capital city's traditional cultural and culinary values. It will also create sources to develop cultural and culinary brands, through the development of diverse, quintessential, unique and quality culture and cuisine, thereby affirming Hà Nội's position as an attractive culinary destination to domestic, regional and international friends.

The event is also an opportunity for local and international businesses and visitors, provinces and cities to meet, exchange, display products, expand business cooperation and markets, enhance brands and contribute to promoting the capital city’s tourism and economy.

At the festival, about 80 culinary booths will showcase typical dishes and products of foreign embassies in Việt Nam, traditional craft villages of Hà Nội and culinary products of localities in Việt Nam.

Within the festival's framework, the organising committee will announce the decision to recognise Hà Nội Phở (noodle) as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage.

A workshop on protecting and promoting the intangible cultural heritage of Hà Nội Phở will be held on December 1.

As part of the festival, the Hà Thành Digital Phở programme will also be introduced to honour the city's traditional phở and introduce a completely different perspective on technology application and digital transformation in the culinary industry in Việt Nam.

Dinners will have the opportunity to experience typical traditional phở dishes of Hà Nội and 'digital phở' prepared by smart robots. Smart robots will replace humans in the phở production and serving stages, creating a new phở culinary experience that can be introduced more widely to all regions. — VNS