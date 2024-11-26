Ninh Bình Festival 2024 kicks off

NINH BÌNH – The 3rd Ninh Bình Festival themed “Heritage Flow” opened in Ninh Bình City, the northern province of the same name, featuring a wide range of cultural and entertainment activities.

Addressing the event, Lê Hoài Trung, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for External Relations, highlighted its significance as helping recreate glorious historical milestones of the nation.

Organised on a national scale and imbued with national cultural identity, the festival spotlighted the identities of regions across the country, contributing to promoting cultural exchange and socio-economic development, and connecting the experience journey of people and tourists.

Trung praised the provincial Party Committee, authorities, and people for their efforts in inheriting and promoting the traditions of the ancestors, saying that with their will and aspiration, solidarity, and creativeness, they have utilised their potential and advantages to overcome many difficulties and challenges, scoring important and comprehensive achievements in all fields.

He expressed his belief that the locality will continue to uphold their spirit of solidarity and aspiration, and fully bring into play the unique potential, strengths, and values of the ancient capital region, joining the rest of the country in stepping into the new era of rising.

In 2014, the Tràng An Scenic Landscape Complex was recognised by UNESCO as a World Cultural and Natural Heritage site, affirming its outstanding global value and providing an opportunity for Ninh Bình to expand exchanges and cooperation, thus driving its socio-economic development, Ninh Binh People's Committee Chairman Phạm Quang Ngọc noted.

Ninh Bình aims to become a centrally-run city by 2035 with the characteristics of a millennium heritage urban area, a creative city, and a hub with high brand value in tourism, cultural industry, and heritage economy; a modern transport and mechanical industrial centre; and an innovative startup centre in the southern Red River Delta, deeply integrating into the network of heritage cities and creative cities holding the UNESCO-recognised titles.

A wide range of cultural activities will be held within the third edition of the annual festival, including art performances, an outdoor exhibition of contemporary poetries, a street carnival with folk colours featuring traditional crafts, and an electronic folk music festival with the intersection of sound and visual experience.

The festival will run until November 30. VNA/VNS