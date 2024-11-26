Film "Linh Miêu - Quỷ Nhập Tràng" leads box office revenue

HCM CITY The film "Linh Miêu: Quỷ Nhập Tràng," (Spirit Whisker: The Revenant) featuring actress Hồng Đào and Miss Grand International Thùy Tiên, is leading the box office, earning over VNĐ44 billion (US$1.73 million) after four days of release.

The movie held early screenings starting November 19 and officially premiered on November 22.

On November 25 alone, director Lưu Thành Luân's film earned over VNĐ2.3 billion.

Its weekend revenue also led the box office with over VNĐ24 billion, equivalent to more than 280,000 tickets sold.

According to statistics from Box Office Việt Nam, from its early screenings, "Linh Miêu - Quỷ Nhập Tràng" quickly surpassed the revenue of international films, taking the top spot on Việt Nam’s daily box office revenue list and maintaining this position to date.

With 4,442 showtimes, the film is expected to continue increasing its earnings in the coming days.

The film, featuring a star-studded cast including Hồng Đào, Thùy Tiên, Thiên An, Samuel An, Văn Anh, and Ngân Thảo, continues the success of “Quỷ Cẩu” (Demon Dog), paving the way for a new cinematic universe of Vietnamese horror films.

It draws inspiration from the folklore about the "linh miêu" (a mythical cat) and the phenomenon of "quỷ nhập tràng" (a reanimated corpse possessed by a spirit), as recounted in the Vietnamese oral tradition.

The story unfolds around the mysterious events within the Dương Phúc family, known for their traditional mosaic craftsmanship in Huế, set in the 1960s.

While "Linh Miêu - Quỷ Nhập Tràng" captivates audiences, independent and artistic films have struggled.

"Cu Li Không Bao Giờ Khóc" (Cu Li Never Cries) by director Phạm Ngọc Lân, which premiered on November 15, has only earned about VNĐ541 million to date and now has limited showtimes.

Similarly, "Giải Cứu Anh Thầy" (Rescuing Teacher) by Nguyễn Phi Phi Anh, also released on November 15, has grossed just over VNĐ135 million and is on the verge of leaving theatres with very few screenings remaining. VNS