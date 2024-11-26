Vietnamese writers among winners of Southeast Asian Writers Award

BANGKOK Two Vietnamese writers have won the SEA Write Award (or Southeast Asian Writers Award) 2022-2023 granted by the Royal Family of Thailand and the Writers Association of Thailand.

Writer Nguyễn Bình Phương was awarded for his novel Một Ví Dụ Xoàng (A Mediocre Example), which received the Việt Nam Writers Association Award in 2021.

Writer Nguyễn Một was also honoured for his novel Từ Giờ Thứ Sáu Đến Giờ Thứ Chín (From the Sixth to the Ninth Hour), which won the Việt Nam Writers Association Award in 2023 and the Đồng Nai Literary and Artistic Award the same year.

Phương, 59, is currently the Editor-in-Chief of the Văn Nghệ Quân Đội (Military Literature and Arts) magazine and Văn Nghệ (Literature and Arts) newspaper.

Often described as someone who confidently navigates both the realms of novels and poetry in his literary journey, Phương has so far published six novels, including Những Đứa Trẻ Chết Già (The Children Who Die Old) and Mình và Họ (Us and Them), as well as five poetry collections, including Buổi Câu Hờ Hững (The Indifferent Fishing Session). His works have been translated into English, French and Korean.

Author Một, born in 1964 in Quảng Nam, has authored nearly 20 books across various genres, including novels, short stories, essays and documentary film scripts.

Among his notable works are Trước Mặt Là Dòng Sông (The River in Front), which won the best short story award from the Văn Nghệ newspaper in 2002; Đất Trời Vần Vũ (Heaven and Earth in Tumult), a novel translated into English and archived in the US Library of Congress; and Ngược Mặt Trời (Against the Sun), which won the Trịnh Hoài Đức Literary and Artistic Award in 2017.

Attending the awards ceremony in Bangkok on November 25, writer Một has emphasised that the true significance of the SEA Write Award lies in its ability to bring people closer together, fostering understanding and harmonious cultural exchanges through literature.

He expressed hope that Việt Nam will establish a similar award for regional writers to promote cultural exchange, particularly in the field of literature.

The ceremony has gathered 17 writers and poets from nine countries: Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Việt Nam and Thailand, along with a large number of guests, including diplomats, scholars and enthusiasts of Southeast Asian literature and arts.

Speaking at the ceremony, Sumet Tantivejkul, secretary-general of the Chaipattana Foundation established by King Bhumibol Adulyadej, confirmed that the award-winning authors have enriched the minds and souls of people with their unique literary creations. He emphasised that these works nurture imagination and creativity while reflecting the cultures and shared values of ASEAN.

Tantivejkul also asserted that this event will serve as a catalyst to deepen the relationships, identities and values among the 10 ASEAN countries, highlighting the shared heritage and traditions of the region and promoting unity, peace and prosperity across ASEAN.

Established in Bangkok in 1979, the SEA Write Award honours literary excellence in the ASEAN region. The awards have been presented annually to leading poets and writers in the 10 ASEAN countries. VNS