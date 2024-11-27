HCM City photo exhibition showcases sun in all its glory

HCM CITY – The "Source of Life" photography exhibition currently being held in HCM City features a collection of images of the sun captured by amateur photographer Hoàng Thị Bích Thảo.

For centuries the sun has been the subject of philosophy, poetry and art. Drawing inspiration from the symbolic significance of the red giant, the exhibition presents a distinctive portrayal of the sun's transformative journey with its light enveloping everything, generating energy and fostering vitality and constant renewal.

From dawn to dusk the sun acts as a great artist that constantly paints the sky with different hues and images through its skilled performances of light, creating magnificent visual symphonies.

The artworks are resonating with visitors by connecting them to their own unique encounters with the sun and evoking their gratitude for the invaluable gift they receive daily from its presence.

Thảo, a businesswoman with a passion for photographing the sun, has nurtured her hobby quietly over the years while navigating the demands of the corporate world.

She has taken nearly 10,000 photographs of the sun, and from them chose 50 for the exhibition.

"Only when we are optimistic, life-loving and sincere with others do these miraculous moments come naturally, as if we meet each other in the same energy wave of life," she said, referring to Thảo.

Each photo blends light and shadow to present dream-like, almost surreal, images of early morning or twilight.

Light evolves into a tangible entity, tenderly caressing and whispering to our souls.

Through Thảo's lens, the sun emerges as the central protagonist imparting the essence of life to the world.

In her works, the sun assumes the role of a masterful artist, crafting masterpieces in the sky through the miracle of light.

"I believe that if each of us truly connects with the life around us, we can create art from the simplest things.

“Art is not something distant or reserved only for professional artists; anyone who loves life, appreciates beauty and has the perseverance to pursue their passion can create beauty.”

The images of the sun breaking through the clouds or hiding behind mountains carry a melancholic beauty that reminds us of the cyclical nature of life.

It is a cycle of hope – that after the dark night, the sun will rise again, and after stormy days, there will be brilliant days of sunlight.

The exhibition is being held by Noirfoto, an organiser of art exhibitions.

All the photos displayed are printed on fine art smooth pearl paper that reflects light as if to highlight the sun's radiant beauty while preserving the softness of each detail.

The photographs are framed in natural oak wood with matte glass to present light softly.

The exhibition at An Phú Building in Thảo Điền Ward, Thủ Đức City will go on until December 1. -- VNS