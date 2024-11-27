Singing in harmony

Hanoi Voices Choir has been a familiar destination for expats who like singing. Established in 2016, the choir maintains around 30 regular expats and some Vietnamese, who can sing in English. They come to the choir not only to share their passion in singing but also to exchange and show off their cultures. The choir has performed in many official events, on TV shows, and at gatherings of the expat community. Let’s join a rehearsal for Christmas with Việt Nam News!
The HCM City Fine Arts Museum has launched an art space to honour renowned artist Lê Bá Đảng (1921-2015), who made a great contribution to Vietnamese art and achieved great success in France and other countries in Europe.
The film "Linh Miêu: Quỷ Nhập Tràng," (Spirit Whisker: The Revenant) featuring actress Hồng Đào and Miss Grand International Thùy Tiên, is leading the box office, earning over VNĐ44 billion (US$1.73 million) after four days of release.
Saigon Indigo is a clothing brand in HCM City that hand dyes products such as clothes, bags and hats using natural indigo dye. The business promotes sustainability and helps preserve the traditional craft.
Five architectural sites in HCM City have been recognised as “monuments” by the city Department of Culture and Sports. They include Bến Thành Market, the Trần Hưng Đạo Temple, the District 1 People’s Committee building, the headquarters of the city customs department, and the grave of a government official who worked for King Tự Đức.