Singing in harmony

Hanoi Voices Choir has been a familiar destination for expats who like singing. Established in 2016, the choir maintains around 30 regular expats and some Vietnamese, who can sing in English. They come to the choir not only to share their passion in singing but also to exchange and show off their cultures. The choir has performed in many official events, on TV shows, and at gatherings of the expat community. Let’s join a rehearsal for Christmas with Việt Nam News!