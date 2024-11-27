Bến Thành Market becomes city-level heritage site

HCM CITY - Bến Thành Market has been officially recognised as a city-level heritage site, with authorities pledging to ensure its effective preservation.

Five sites have been officially designated as city-level heritage sites, including the HCM City Customs Department Headquarters, District 1 People's Committee Headquarters, Bến Thành Market, the Temple of Saint Trần Hưng Đạo, and the Tomb of Minister Trần's Family Overseer.

On the morning of November 22, the HCM City Department of Culture and Sports, in collaboration with the HCM City Heritage Association, held a ceremony at the Tôn Đức Thắng Museum to announce the decision to recognise historical and cultural heritage sites.

Bến Thành Market, considered one of the iconic landmarks of Sài Gòn - HCM City, is among the five sites newly designated as city-level heritage sites.

According to Trần Thế Thuận, Director of the HCM City Department of Culture and Sports, with these five new additions, the city now has 193 recognised historical and cultural heritage sites.

This includes two special national relics, 58 national heritage sites, and 133 city-level sites.

Between 2020 and 2024, 16 sites and structures have been designated as heritage sites, including the HCM City People's Committee Headquarters and the Linh Đông Communal House in Thủ Đức City, which are national-level relics.

"Following today's announcement, the newly recognised sites will proceed with preservation measures and promote their cultural heritage values. Awareness campaigns will emphasise the significance of this recognition, alongside plans to advertise and introduce these sites for public visits," Thuận stated.

The Bến Thành Market management representative shared, "We, as custodians of Bến Thành Market, are deeply aware of the need to preserve and promote the traditional values of this structure. In the coming period, we are committed to carrying out systematic and scientific preservation efforts, combined with promotional activities to introduce Bến Thành Market to both domestic and international visitors." VNS