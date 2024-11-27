Việt Nam publishing houses attend children's book fair in Busan

HÀ NỘI Việt Nam publishers and book companies will attend the 1st Busan International Children's Book Fair (BICBF) from November 28 to December 1.

Some of 50 titles by Kim Đồng Publishing House, Trẻ Publishing House, Phụ Nữ Publishing House, and Nhã Nam and Thái Hà book companies, will be introduced at the fair, showing the diversity of children’s books in Việt Nam.

Kim Đồng Publishing, the country’s leading publisher of children’s books will bring its latest fantasy book, Lam Bảo - Khởi Nguyên Tro Tàn (Blue Treasure - The Age of Ashe) to the fair, along with authors Tùng Phan and Chi Vũ.

Lam Bảo is the first three volumes of the epic fantasy novel series about the continent of Cielune. The work promises to provide a unique and profound experience for readers who enjoy the fantasy genre. It is the authors' debut work, born from a blend of imagination and the experiences they have encountered in their own lives.

The fair, South Korea's first international children's book fair, is a festival and platform dedicated to fostering a diverse range of children's books and promoting the exchange of children's literature from all around the world.

The BICBF aspires to become Asia's leading platform for children's publications. It serves as a vital stage for introducing Korean children's books to the world while providing a venue for 193 publishers and 118 authors and industry professionals to gather and share their experiences.

The fair participants will include Korean Lee Suzy, the first Korean illustrator to win the Hans Christian Andersen award, Baek Hee-na - winner of Astrid Lindgren Memorial 2020 and The Truth About Dragons's illustrator Hanna Cha, who won Caldecott Honour this year.

Exhibition Laputa - Children in Verbs is a highlight of the fair along with a series of programmes held at Museum of Contemporary Art Busan and Huyndai Museum of Kid's Book & Art. VNS