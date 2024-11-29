Broken rice and other Vietnamese dishes among the best rice dishes in Southeast Asia

HÀ NỘI — The renowned culinary website TasteAtlas.com has announced its ranking of the best rice dishes in Southeast Asia, highlighting a variety of traditional Vietnamese dishes. Notably, cơm tấm (broken rice) secured an impressive second place, underscoring the global appeal of Vietnamese cuisine.

Broken rice is a traditional Vietnamese dish typically sold as street food. It consists of broken and imperfect rice grains that were once discarded after the milling process, but today, it has become a signature dish of HCM City.

Cơm tấm has a texture similar to that of regular rice, though the grains are smaller. When served, it is accompanied by various toppings such as fried eggs, shredded pork skin, grilled pork chops, or deep-fried fish patties. Common garnishes include lime wedges, chopped spring onions and mint, while side accompaniments often feature sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled vegetables or dipping sauces.

Previously, broken rice was recognised as one of the 100 most attractive street foods in the world in May 2024, further solidifying its status.

Ranked 14th on the list, bánh bèo (Vietnamese steamed savory rice cake) is another popular dish. It consists of key ingredients such as rice flour, fish sauce with green chili peppers and either shrimp or pork. Additional toppings like noodles, roasted peanuts, or fried onions can enhance its flavour. There are also sweet versions of bánh bèo, which are predominantly found in Hội An.

Two traditional dishes that are essential during the Tết holiday, bánh tét (sticky rice cakes with mung beans or pork) and bánh chưng (square sticky rice cake), ranked 17th and 25th, respectively. These dishes not only symbolise Vietnamese culture but also carry significant stories about the nation's traditions and history.

The list honours several other Vietnamese dishes, including cơm lam (bamboo-cooked sticky rice) at 30th, xôi gà (chicken sticky rice) at 31st, cơm cháy (burnt rice) at 33rd and xôi (rice dish) at 43rd.

Taste Atlas, based in Zagreb, Croatia, is a prestigious platform that evaluates traditional dishes from around the world. Founder Matija Babić emphasised that Taste Atlas's rankings are based on the opinions of culinary experts to ensure objectivity and reliability.

The continuous recognition of Vietnamese dishes is not only a source of pride, but also a golden opportunity to promote culture and tourism through cuisine. This reaffirms that Vietnamese cuisine is not only delicious, but also rich in identity, capable of standing shoulder to shoulder with any cuisine worldwide. VNS