Hà Nội’s food streets: A symphony of taste in every step

by Quỳnh Hương

What makes street food so uniquely special?

Can a meal enjoyed on a plastic table with steaming bowls of soup on a humble stool be as memorable as dining at a Michelin-starred restaurant?

Any visitor to Việt Nam has likely been captivated by the sight of a vendor at work, the rhythm of clattering pots, the lively calls and the bustle of passing feet, before enjoying a steaming, aromatic dish.

The city’s sounds, the rustic charm of street stalls, and the perfect flavors — this is the soul of street food.

Visitors from afar are always amazed the first time they witness such a unique dining experience.

Once they engage with this unique cultural tradition firsthand, whenever they are far from Hà Nội, the image of its humble streets and stalls — seemingly ordinary — becomes a nostalgic memory that tugs at the heart.

Streets dubbed Hà Nội's food paradise

Hà Nội is home to many dishes closely associated with specific streets.

These dishes are so iconic that just mentioning the name, people instantly know exactly where to go for the authentic taste.

1. Đồng Xuân market alley

Wandering through the Old Quarter, anyone passing by Đồng Xuân market alley is drawn to this small lane—an intimate corner of Hà Nội filled with flavours and memories.

Located about 50 metres from Cau Dong Street, this 200-metre long alley is home to a cluster of eateries, each closely packed together.

The air is filled with the inviting aroma of steaming broths, alongside the vibrant colours of dishes like bún chả (grilled pork with vermicelli), bún riêu (crab noodle soup), gỏi cuốn (golden fried shrimp cakes), nộm (fresh salad) and chè (colourful bowls of sweet desserts).

The vendors, always friendly and smiling, quickly prepare and serve the food with skilled hands.

With prices ranging from VNĐ5,000 to 45,000 per dish, this 'super food alley' offers affordable meals for all.

The alley, though bustling, doesn't feel overcrowded. It's a place where customers can casually try different dishes, each step leading to a new experience.

Open from 7am to 6pm daily, peak hours are between 11am and 1pm and around 5pm.

During these busy times, the alley fills with customers and many must wait their turn to indulge in its culinary delights.

2. Tống Duy Tân Street

Tống Duy Tân Street (Hoàn Kiếm District), connected to Cấm Chỉ Alley, is known as the 'Culinary culture street' or the 'Sleepless food street'.

It is one of Hà Nội's first food streets, offering a range of long-standing street foods like bánh cuốn (rice rolls), gà tần (steamed chicken), xôi (sticky rice), cháo (porridge) and bún đậu (rice noodles with fried tofu).

Many people jokingly say that if you're unsure what to eat, head to Tống Duy Tân Street, as it offers a wide variety of dishes—from traditional Vietnamese fare to modern options catering to international visitors.

The menu has been further expanded with specialties from across the three regions of Việt Nam.

Along with famous dishes like bánh cuốn Kỳ Đồng (Kỳ Đồng’s rice rolls) and gà tần, cơm đảo (fried rice with eggs) has become a popular choice, especially among young diners.

3. Tạ Hiện Street

Located in the heart of the city, this location is a prime example of Hà Nội's street food spirit.

Despite its small size, Tạ Hiện is home to a wide range of delicious local specialties, each with its own enticing aroma.

Visitors flock to Tạ Hiện to try dishes like nem chua (fermented pork), khoai môn lệ phố (taro fritters), grilled beef and spicy chicken feet.

The beer stalls here aren't luxurious, but they have a unique appeal, drawing crowds every evening.

With affordable prices for both food and drinks, Tạ Hiện is bustling with people, including many foreign tourists who enjoy chatting over beers.

The sight of two rows of customers sitting on small plastic chairs with beers and grilled snacks on the sidewalk has become a signature image of this iconic street.

Street food is deeply tied to the daily eating habits of Hà Nội's residents.

While street food is popular for its low prices and ability to attract tourists, the nature of these stalls can sometimes raise concerns about food safety.

Notable advancements from regulated street food areas

To preserve the beauty of culinary traditions while ensuring food safety, Hà Nội launched a pilot model of 'Controlled Safe Food Streets' in 2018 across several districts.

The model was implemented in eight area: Ba Đình, Hoàn Kiếm, Cầu Giấy, Hà Đông, Long Biên, Thanh Xuân, Tây Hồ, and Đan Phượng, with nearly 400 food service establishments participating.

After more than six years, the model has proven to be effective.

Many food vendors have upgraded their facilities to meet food safety and commercial standards.

Most vendors on these streets now use hygienic tools, such as gloves and food tongs, to maintain cleanliness.

Food establishments must also have contracts with food suppliers who also meet safety regulations. VNS