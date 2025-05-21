Paintings on Việt Nam, President Hồ Chí Minh displayed in St. Petersburg

MOSCOW — Paintings on Việt Nam and President Hồ Chí Minh by late artist Tuman Zhumabaev are on display at an exhibition in St. Petersburg within the framework of the Việt Nam Week in the Russian city from May 19-23, and on the occasion of the 135th birth anniversary of the late Vietnamese leader (May 19, 1890 - 2025).

Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Đặng Minh Khôi expressed his honour to participate in the exhibition of painter Tuman Zhumabaev, who had visited Việt Nam many times and has many beautiful works about the country and President Hồ Chí Minh.

He highlighted the significance of the exhibition, as it takes place on the occasion of the late leader’s 135th birthday, and in St. Petersburg, previously Petrograd, which was the first place in Russia that President Hồ Chí Minh set foot on June 30, 1923 on his journey to find a way to save the country.

The diplomat thanked the wife of the late painter for her great efforts in preserving the precious paintings and hoped that these works will continue to be exhibited in Moscow and Việt Nam.

Zhana Zhumabaeva, the wife of the artist, shared that his love for Việt Nam and its people originated from his Vietnamese friend Nguyễn Giang, whom he met while studying at the Academy of Arts in St. Petersburg. After graduation, this friend invited Tuman Zhumabaev to visit Việt Nam, and over time, his affection for the Southeast Asian country and its people grew stronger. This deep connection led the artist to visit Việt Nam 24 times between 2002 and 2020 to create the artworks now displayed at the exhibition. VNA/VNS