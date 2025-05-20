Bookcase project helps spread Vietnamese language in Thailand

BANGKOK — A Vietnamese bookcase was launched at Khánh An Vietnamese language school in Vietnam Town, Thailand’s northeastern Udon Thani province, on May 18.

Featuring 600 titles, the bookcase offers a diverse range of content suitable for all ages and proficiency levels. It includes colorful picture books for young children who are beginners in their mother tongue, as well as textbooks and reference materials for students at Vietnamese language schools across Thailand.

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Consul General in Khon Kaen, Đinh Hoàng Linh, emphasised that the bookcase holds profound significance in preserving and promoting the Vietnamese language within the Vietnamese community in Thailand.

He noted that the initiative is the result of collaboration between the Consulate General and the Vietnam Education Publishing House (VEPH). The donated books not only carry educational value but also reflect a deep connection to the homeland, fostering a love for the Vietnamese language and President Hồ Chí Minh, and national pride among the younger generation, he said.

Lương Xuân Hòa, Chairman of the Vietnamese Association in Udon Thani, expressed his gratitude on behalf of the community for this meaningful gift from the homeland. He pledged that the association and the school will use the bookcase effectively and continue to expand the collection to better serve the local community.

The bookcase, a joint initiative of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs and the VEPH, plays a vital role in promoting the reading culture and enhancing Vietnamese language skills among overseas Vietnamese communities. Since 2023, the bookcase project has been launched in various countries and territories, including Fukuoka (Japan), Budapest (Hungary), Taiwan (China), Paris and New Caledonia (France), Prague and Brno (Czech Republic), Melbourne (Australia), Vientiane (Laos), and most recently, Minsk (Belarus). VNA/VNS