Inspiring sandals

President Hồ Chí Minh, a cultural icon of Việt Nam and a revered figure worldwide, is remembered for his simple lifestyle and powerful legacy. In 1947, he received a pair of sandals made from the rubber tyre of a French car - a humble yet symbolic gift. He wore them for 20 years, and they became an enduring symbol of his lifelong revolutionary journey.
Join a workshop at the Hồ Chí Minh Museum in downtown Hà Nội to create your pair of these iconic sandals - and be inspired by history!
In an attempt to promote it as an attractive destination, with multi potential industries, Lâm Đồng Province showed off its advantages and strengths through a forum connecting culture, tourism and trade in the capital.
French fashion designer Julien Fournié, a member of the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion), will present his new collection at the Aquafina Việt Nam International Fashion Week (AVIFW) Spring/Summer 2025 from June 5-8 in HCM City.